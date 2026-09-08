Sydney Brasil Portrait

Sydney Brasil

Joined February 2021 | 172 posts
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Latest Stories

Auston Matthews speaking after being awarded the Hart Trophy

Leafs' Auston Matthews Wins Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP

Auston Matthews accepted the Hart Award on Tuesday night as the NHL's MVP. He's the third Maple Leaf to win the award, and the first since 1954-55.

Sydney Brasil1548 days ago
BMO Field as it will look after renovations: A soccer field to the left, with seating on the right and to the far centre

Toronto's BMO Field Is Getting a Makeover for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

BMO Field will be going under renovations to expand its seating for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium has shared renderings of the future of their grounds.

Sydney Brasil1550 days ago
A view of the Skyline in downtown Toronto from Ward Island.

Canada Has 4 of the 5 Most Unaffordable Cities in North America: Study

According to a study by PolicyAdvisor, four out of the five of the most expensive cities in Canada and the U.S. are Canadian due to cost of living.

Sydney Brasil1550 days ago
Bunlo and TVGucci on the set for the "Balotelli" music video

Bunlo and TVGUCCI Score Big Goals on “Balotelli”

Bunlo and TVGUCCI have teamed up on their newest single "Balotelli" named after the controversial soccer player. Its music video was filmed in Colombia.

Sydney Brasil1553 days ago
Eva Shaw with her hand in front of her mouth, wearing a spiked choker

Eva Shaw Drops Her Long-Awaited Debut Album 'SOLO'

Toronto Producer Eva Shaw has shared her massive, 27 track debut album 'Solo'. Featuring 30 different artists, the LP shows off Shaw's skills so far.

Sydney Brasil1553 days ago
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The front of Sweaty Betty's in Toronto

10 LGBTQ+ Canadian-Owned Businesses to Support Now and Always

There is no limit of LGBTQ+ small businesses to support in Canada this Pride Month. Here are 10 of our favourite queer-owned shops, bars, restos, and more.

Sydney Brasil1554 days ago
Mark Clennon wearing a chartreuse shirt

Toronto's Mark Clennon Drops "Kingston" With First Music Video Shot in Jamaica to Show Romance Between Two Men

Mark Clennon has just shared his new single "Kingston" alongside its bold music video—the first to show a same-sex relationship shot in Jamaica.

Sydney Brasil1555 days ago
weeknd

The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List

40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.

Sydney Brasil1555 days ago
A faceless model wearing a Section 35 hoodie

20 Indigenous-Owned Fashion Brands in Canada You Should Know

The amount of Indigenous-owned companies selling clothes and accessories across Canada is endless. Here are 20 of our favourite ones to check out.

Sydney Brasil1560 days ago
Catdog posed in medieval-themed costumes

Premiere: Toronto/NYC Duo Catdog Embrace the Web on ‘Excelsior!' EP

Toronto/NYC duo Catdog have just shared their latest EP, 'Excelsior!.' The duo have called on their friends (and the Internet) to make some e-garage bangers.

Sydney Brasil1561 days ago
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Zach Zoya in a white hoodie, looking up to his right

Zach Zoya Shares Long-Awaited ‘No Love Is Ever Wasted’ EP With Video for “Upper Hand” f/ Soran

On top of releasing 'No Love is Ever Wasted,' Zach Zoya has also shared the music video for "Upper Hand" featuring long-time collaborator Soran.

Sydney Brasil1561 days ago
Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes Is Officially a Toronto Mans After Calling Someone a 'Waste Yute'

People think that Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is here to stay after he called a Brampton mans a "waste yute" in a Toronto accent on his Twitch stream.

Sydney Brasil1561 days ago
Sidhu Moose Wala performs during day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021

Candlelit Vigils for Sidhu Moose Wala Held in Brampton and Around the World

A candlelight vigil for Sidhu Moose Wala was held at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Saturday—one of many vigils around the world held for the slain rapper.

Sydney Brasil1564 days ago
Eva Show wearing thick black sunglasses and two long braids

Eva Shaw Taps Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni on “EASTERISLAND”

Eva Shaw has shared her collaboration with Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni “EASTERISLAND.” This comes ahead of her album 'SOLO' dropping on June 17.

Sydney Brasil1568 days ago
A sunset displays over the cityscape of Vancouver.

No City in Canada Is Affordable for People Under 30: Report

According to findings from the Youthful Cities Real Affordability Index show that no city in Canada is affordable for anyone under 30 due to many factors.

Sydney Brasil1568 days ago
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Purity Ring posing under a purple-tinged ring light

Purity Ring Talk Touring, ‘Graves’ EP, and Ten Years of ‘Shrines'

Edmonton's Purity Ring are on their first tour in over five years. They speak about the tour, their 'Graves' EP, and the tenth anniversary of 'Shrines.'

Sydney Brasil1568 days ago
From left to right: Steven Del Duca, Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner debating on stage

Everything You Need to Know About Ontario’s Provincial Election

Ontario heads to the polls today to choose a Premier. Here's everything you need to know about going to the polls and where and when to vote.

Sydney Brasil1568 days ago
Tim Hortons x Justin Bieber Biebs Brew

Justin Bieber Perfects Biebs Brew in Hilariously Creepy New Tim Hortons Ad

In a new ad for Biebs Brew, Justin Bieber obsessively awaits for his french vanilla cold brew to steep at Tim Hortons' head office alongside his friend Pam.

Sydney Brasil1569 days ago

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