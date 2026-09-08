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Leafs' Auston Matthews Wins Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP
Auston Matthews accepted the Hart Award on Tuesday night as the NHL's MVP. He's the third Maple Leaf to win the award, and the first since 1954-55.
Toronto's BMO Field Is Getting a Makeover for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
BMO Field will be going under renovations to expand its seating for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium has shared renderings of the future of their grounds.
Canada Has 4 of the 5 Most Unaffordable Cities in North America: Study
According to a study by PolicyAdvisor, four out of the five of the most expensive cities in Canada and the U.S. are Canadian due to cost of living.
Bunlo and TVGUCCI Score Big Goals on “Balotelli”
Bunlo and TVGUCCI have teamed up on their newest single "Balotelli" named after the controversial soccer player. Its music video was filmed in Colombia.
Eva Shaw Drops Her Long-Awaited Debut Album 'SOLO'
Toronto Producer Eva Shaw has shared her massive, 27 track debut album 'Solo'. Featuring 30 different artists, the LP shows off Shaw's skills so far.
10 LGBTQ+ Canadian-Owned Businesses to Support Now and Always
There is no limit of LGBTQ+ small businesses to support in Canada this Pride Month. Here are 10 of our favourite queer-owned shops, bars, restos, and more.
Toronto's Mark Clennon Drops "Kingston" With First Music Video Shot in Jamaica to Show Romance Between Two Men
Mark Clennon has just shared his new single "Kingston" alongside its bold music video—the first to show a same-sex relationship shot in Jamaica.
The Weeknd, Backxwash, and More Nominated on 2022 Polaris Prize Long List
40 of the best albums in Canadian music have been selected for the long list of the Polaris Prize, including The Weeknd, Haviah Mighty, Backxwash, and more.
20 Indigenous-Owned Fashion Brands in Canada You Should Know
The amount of Indigenous-owned companies selling clothes and accessories across Canada is endless. Here are 20 of our favourite ones to check out.
Premiere: Toronto/NYC Duo Catdog Embrace the Web on ‘Excelsior!' EP
Toronto/NYC duo Catdog have just shared their latest EP, 'Excelsior!.' The duo have called on their friends (and the Internet) to make some e-garage bangers.
Zach Zoya Shares Long-Awaited ‘No Love Is Ever Wasted’ EP With Video for “Upper Hand” f/ Soran
On top of releasing 'No Love is Ever Wasted,' Zach Zoya has also shared the music video for "Upper Hand" featuring long-time collaborator Soran.
Scottie Barnes Is Officially a Toronto Mans After Calling Someone a 'Waste Yute'
People think that Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is here to stay after he called a Brampton mans a "waste yute" in a Toronto accent on his Twitch stream.
Candlelit Vigils for Sidhu Moose Wala Held in Brampton and Around the World
A candlelight vigil for Sidhu Moose Wala was held at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Saturday—one of many vigils around the world held for the slain rapper.
Eva Shaw Taps Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni on “EASTERISLAND”
Eva Shaw has shared her collaboration with Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni “EASTERISLAND.” This comes ahead of her album 'SOLO' dropping on June 17.
No City in Canada Is Affordable for People Under 30: Report
According to findings from the Youthful Cities Real Affordability Index show that no city in Canada is affordable for anyone under 30 due to many factors.
Purity Ring Talk Touring, ‘Graves’ EP, and Ten Years of ‘Shrines'
Edmonton's Purity Ring are on their first tour in over five years. They speak about the tour, their 'Graves' EP, and the tenth anniversary of 'Shrines.'
Everything You Need to Know About Ontario’s Provincial Election
Ontario heads to the polls today to choose a Premier. Here's everything you need to know about going to the polls and where and when to vote.
Justin Bieber Perfects Biebs Brew in Hilariously Creepy New Tim Hortons Ad
In a new ad for Biebs Brew, Justin Bieber obsessively awaits for his french vanilla cold brew to steep at Tim Hortons' head office alongside his friend Pam.