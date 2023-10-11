Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'

Fresh off the release of his new album For All the Dogs, Drake is celebrating by gifting himself a new chain.

On Tuesday, the 6 God hopped on his Instagram Stories to show off the piece crafted by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss. The chain includes a diamond-encrusted design of Toronto's CN Tower—which famously featured on the cover of Drake's 2016 album Views—that pays tribute to the city's sports teams with a detailed raptor and a baseball bat-wielding blue jay. It's also got a smaller pendant of the Maple Leafs symbol, which holds a secret key inside.

"A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6," Drake captioned the photo. "We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season."