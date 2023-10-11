Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'

Fresh off the release of his new album For All the Dogs, Drake is celebrating by gifting himself a new chain.
On Tuesday, the 6 God hopped on his Instagram Stories to show off the piece crafted by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss. The chain includes a diamond-encrusted design of Toronto's CN Tower—which famously featured on the cover of Drake's 2016 album Views—that pays tribute to the city's sports teams with a detailed raptor and a baseball bat-wielding blue jay. It's also got a smaller pendant of the Maple Leafs symbol, which holds a secret key inside.
"A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6," Drake captioned the photo. "We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off season."
Alex Moss took to Instagram to post an image of the chain, writing, "The Crown Jewel of Toronto @champagnepapi. For All The Dogs."
Moss also posted a clip indicating Drake was wearing the piece in his surprise-released "8AM in Charlotte" video last week.
Back in November 2022, Drake enlisted Moss for another chain (below) to celebrate his exes. Titled "Previous Engagements," Drizzy first showed off the piece at Lil Baby's birthday party last year.
“I wanted to design something fit for royalty,” Moss told Artnet News. “We strive to create timeless iconic pieces in all of our work, but this one is definitely in my personal top five. Working with Drake just feels so natural.”
Moss added that the necklace, which features 42 diamonds, took 14 months to complete and was built by hand in New York City.
“Just the diamond sourcing took [an] extreme level of work,” Moss explained at the time. “The entire team at our NYC in-house factory was laser focused and working at peak performance to make sure literally every millimeter of this project was to our high standards."