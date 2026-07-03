NHL

Founded in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) is the premier professional ice hockey league in North America, featuring 32 teams across the United States and Canada. The league’s annual Winter Classic, inaugurated in 2008 and traditionally held on New Year’s Day, showcases outdoor games at historic venues like Fenway Park in Boston and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, highlighting the sport’s early 20th-century roots. Key figures such as Wayne Gretzky, who retired as the league’s all-time leading scorer in 1999, and current stars like Connor McDavid continue to shape the NHL’s competitive landscape. The NHL’s postseason centers around the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a grueling tournament established in 1893 that culminates in the awarding of the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America. Collectors and fans often seek memorabilia tied to iconic moments, such as the 1994 New York Rangers’ championship that ended a 54-year drought. Complex covers these milestones alongside in-depth profiles of franchises like the Montreal Canadiens, the league’s most successful team with 24 Stanley Cup titles, providing comprehensive insight into the NHL’s enduring impact on hockey culture.

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(L-R) Justin Bieber and Gavin McKenna.
Sports

Justin Bieber Crashes NHL Draft, Announces Gavin McKenna as Maple Leafs' No. 1 Pick

The moment was made even more fitting when the walk-up music for McKenna, a Whitehorse, Yukon native, wound up being the Canadian pop star's hit single, "Yukon."

Trey Alston20 days ago
Claude Lemieux of the Montreal Canadiens on the ice during a game, May 1989.
Sports

Claude Lemieux, Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dead at 60

The NHL mourns the death of Claude Lemieux, who commissioner Gary Bettman called "one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history."

Jose Martinez50 days ago
Tomas Hertl of the Las Vegas Golden Knights celebrates the game winning goal in Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Thursday Night Betting Preview

The Canadiens will take on the Sabres in Buffalo, and the Golden Knights will face the Ducks in Anaheim.

Matt Burke65 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche won in 2022.
Bets

2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview

Who will lift the Stanley Cup? Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay are among the favorites.

Matt Burke91 days ago
Matthew Schaefer celebrates after scoring a goal in an Islanders-Panthers game in March 2026.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Which Teams Are in Best Position to Make the Cut?

There's a dogfight for the final few spots in the NHL Playoffs. Which teams are in the best position to make hockey's postseason?

Matt Burke101 days ago
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Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a two point conversion score during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Pop Culture

NFL Rams Star Puka Nacua Checked Into Rehab, Attorney Says

His attorney says the stay is meant to ‘improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.’

Holly Riordan106 days ago
Curtis Douglas #42 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Benchmark International Arena on October 23, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning Rookie Curtis Douglas Pays Homage to 42 Dugg With His Jersey Number

Douglas admitted that he thought it would be "pretty funny" if he took the jersey number.

Joe Price260 days ago
Alex Singleton
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Top 10 Gutsiest Performances in Sports

We've ranked the greatest injury-defying performances in sports.

West Wilson655 days ago
Brothers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau
Sports

NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

Johnny was 31 and his brother Matthew was 29.

Joe Price686 days ago
Drake, Future the Prince, Jorja Smith, and Norman Powell sit courtside at a basketball game, watching intently
Sports

Drake Loses $500,000 Bet on Edmonton Oilers as Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup

The Boy could've gotten over $1 million if the Oilers won.

Jaelani Turner-Williams752 days ago
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Music

Viral TikTok Says Justin Bieber Got Contract Offers After NHL All-Star Game, Hockey Fans Aren't Buying It

The viral TikTok about Bieber getting NHL interest has already been viewed over 5 million times, even if people aren't believing it.

Erik Leijon889 days ago
Sports

Tate McRae's Ex Cole Sillinger Responds To NHL All-Star Game Cheating Meme: 'All False My Guy'

Tate McRae's NHL All-Star Game appearance had the internet commenting on how she got there before her hockey playing ex Cole Sillinger.

Erik Leijon891 days ago
Music

Justin Bieber Played A Surprise Show in Toronto During NHL All-Star Week

Bieber played his SZA collab "Snooze" at History in Toronto.

Erik Leijon896 days ago
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Style

Best Style Releases: Louis Vuitton, Marni, and More

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Mike DeStefano904 days ago

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