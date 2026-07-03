NHL
Founded in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) is the premier professional ice hockey league in North America, featuring 32 teams across the United States and Canada. The league’s annual Winter Classic, inaugurated in 2008 and traditionally held on New Year’s Day, showcases outdoor games at historic venues like Fenway Park in Boston and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, highlighting the sport’s early 20th-century roots. Key figures such as Wayne Gretzky, who retired as the league’s all-time leading scorer in 1999, and current stars like Connor McDavid continue to shape the NHL’s competitive landscape.
The NHL’s postseason centers around the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a grueling tournament established in 1893 that culminates in the awarding of the Stanley Cup, the oldest professional sports trophy in North America. Collectors and fans often seek memorabilia tied to iconic moments, such as the 1994 New York Rangers’ championship that ended a 54-year drought. Complex covers these milestones alongside in-depth profiles of franchises like the Montreal Canadiens, the league’s most successful team with 24 Stanley Cup titles, providing comprehensive insight into the NHL’s enduring impact on hockey culture.