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20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
Fans Believe Drake Is Dropping a Posthumous Collab With Sidhu Moose Wala
Veteran New York DJ D-Teck has been dropping hints that a joint track between Drake and the late Brampton-based Punjabi rapper is on the way.
Dvsn Say They Aren't Being Toxic. They're Just Being Honest.
The OVO Sound duo defend their new song "If I Get Caught," talk working with Jermaine Dupri on their next album, and open up about the prevalence of cheating.
The Best Moments From Drake's All Canadian North Stars Show
On the opening night of October World Weeknd, Drake celebrated Canada's hip-hop and R&B lineage with an All-Star lineup including k-os, Nelly Furtado, and more.
'Canada Could Be a Real Footballing Nation': Jonathan Osorio Is Ready for the World Cup
The Toronto FC star talks competing in the World Cup later this year, what sets Bramptonians apart, and why soccer could one day become Canada's "top sport."
Drake Unveils All Canadian North Stars Lineup for October World Weekend
The rapper has revealed the lineup for the first night of his October World Weekend festival, featuring Canadian artists he says “paved the way for all of us."
Rage Against the Machine Call Out Canada's Injustices Against Indigenous People at Quebec Festival
The rap-metal pioneers took a moment to highlight Canada's violence against its Indigenous communities during their headlining set at Festival d’été de Québec.
Murda Beatz Is Living the Dream
The producer talks about his new single “No Más,” his budding romance with Anitta, and why Canada would "slap every country" in a music Olympics.
OVO Taps Mike Tyson for New Capsule Collection
Drake's lifestyle brand OVO has teamed up with boxing legend Mike Tyson for a limited capsule collection featuring a hoodie, a jacket, caps, shorts, and tees.
The Raptors Have the Second-Best Odds of Acquiring Kevin Durant in a Trade
The Toronto Raptors' betting chances of acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade have soared to +250 as of Tuesday, giving them the second-best odds in the league.
Pascal Siakam Hands Out Free Laptops to Middle School Girls in Regent Park
The Toronto Raptors forward gave 150 laptops to young girls in Toronto's Regent Park area in order to help lessen the gender gap in technology.
Fred VanVleet on Why the Raptors Are Title Contenders and His Challenge to Drake
The Toronto Raptors All-Star opens up about wanting to compete for a championship next year, his support for Canada's BIPOC communities & playing Drake 1-on-1.
How Noah "40" Shebib's Justice Fund Is Taking on Toronto's Gun Violence Problem
OVO's Noah "40" Shebib & Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.
'I Want This Summer Again': Smiley on Haters, Linking With BIA, and Finding Another Hit
The OVO Sound rapper premieres his new track "Rush Hour Freestyle," and talks about dabbling with singing, his next album, and Drake's latest advice.
'Shout-Out the People of Scarborough': J. Cole Leaves Shooting Stars to Go on Tour
The rapper thanked Scarborough, Toronto, and Canada and confirmed he's stepping away from the Shooting Stars to fulfill touring obligations.
Toronto Is Reportedly Getting a Kyle Lowry Road
The Toronto Star’s David Rider reports that the former Raptors point god is set to have a new street named after him in the Don Mills Crossing area.
Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin Are Headlining a Charity Basketball Game in Toronto
The CCYAA Celebrity Classic will aim to raise funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and a new community centre. Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng will also be there.