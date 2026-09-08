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Alex Nino Gheciu

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Joined December 2015 | 298 posts
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Latest Stories

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Alex Nino Gheciu1479 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Alex Nino Gheciu1491 days ago
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala

Fans Believe Drake Is Dropping a Posthumous Collab With Sidhu Moose Wala

Veteran New York DJ D-Teck has been dropping hints that a joint track between Drake and the late Brampton-based Punjabi rapper is on the way.

Alex Nino Gheciu1498 days ago
OVO Sound duo Dvsn looking up at the sky

Dvsn Say They Aren't Being Toxic. They're Just Being Honest.

The OVO Sound duo defend their new song "If I Get Caught," talk working with Jermaine Dupri on their next album, and open up about the prevalence of cheating.

Alex Nino Gheciu1499 days ago
Drake speaks at All Canadian North Stars show

The Best Moments From Drake's All Canadian North Stars Show

On the opening night of October World Weeknd, Drake celebrated Canada's hip-hop and R&amp;B lineage with an All-Star lineup including k-os, Nelly Furtado, and more.

Alex Nino Gheciu1510 days ago
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Jonathan Osorio of Canada celebrates victory after the FIFA World Cup CONCACAF qualifiers

'Canada Could Be a Real Footballing Nation': Jonathan Osorio Is Ready for the World Cup

The Toronto FC star talks competing in the World Cup later this year, what sets Bramptonians apart, and why soccer could one day become Canada's "top sport."

Alex Nino Gheciu1512 days ago
Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena

Drake Unveils All Canadian North Stars Lineup for October World Weekend

The rapper has revealed the lineup for the first night of his October World Weekend festival, featuring Canadian artists he says “paved the way for all of us."

Alex Nino Gheciu1514 days ago
Rage Against The Machine performing in Quebec

Rage Against the Machine Call Out Canada's Injustices Against Indigenous People at Quebec Festival

The rap-metal pioneers took a moment to highlight Canada's violence against its Indigenous communities during their headlining set at Festival d’été de Québec.

Alex Nino Gheciu1521 days ago
Murda Beatz x Pharrell x J Balvin x Quavo x Annita

Murda Beatz Is Living the Dream

The producer talks about his new single “No Más,” his budding romance with Anitta, and why Canada would "slap every country" in a music Olympics.

Alex Nino Gheciu1528 days ago
Mike Tyson wearing OVO collection

OVO Taps Mike Tyson for New Capsule Collection

Drake's lifestyle brand OVO has teamed up with boxing legend Mike Tyson for a limited capsule collection featuring a hoodie, a jacket, caps, shorts, and tees.

Alex Nino Gheciu1532 days ago
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Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives on Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors Have the Second-Best Odds of Acquiring Kevin Durant in a Trade

The Toronto Raptors' betting chances of acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade have soared to +250 as of Tuesday, giving them the second-best odds in the league.

Alex Nino Gheciu1535 days ago
Pascal Siakam and Marci Ien handing out laptops to kids in Regent Park

Pascal Siakam Hands Out Free Laptops to Middle School Girls in Regent Park

The Toronto Raptors forward gave 150 laptops to young girls in Toronto's Regent Park area in order to help lessen the gender gap in technology.

Alex Nino Gheciu1547 days ago
The Raptors' Fred Vanvleet smiles while standing on the court

Fred VanVleet on Why the Raptors Are Title Contenders and His Challenge to Drake

The Toronto Raptors All-Star opens up about wanting to compete for a championship next year, his support for Canada's BIPOC communities &amp; playing Drake 1-on-1.

Alex Nino Gheciu1549 days ago
Noah "40" Shebib and Yonis Hassan, of the Justice Fund, pose in front of a mobile studio

How Noah "40" Shebib's Justice Fund Is Taking on Toronto's Gun Violence Problem

OVO's Noah "40" Shebib &amp; Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.

Alex Nino Gheciu1550 days ago
Smiley wearing a red button up with Playboy bunnies on it

'I Want This Summer Again': Smiley on Haters, Linking With BIA, and Finding Another Hit

The OVO Sound rapper premieres his new track "Rush Hour Freestyle," and talks about dabbling with singing, his next album, and Drake's latest advice.

Alex Nino Gheciu1553 days ago
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J. Cole at Scarborough Shooting Stars home opener

'Shout-Out the People of Scarborough': J. Cole Leaves Shooting Stars to Go on Tour

The rapper thanked Scarborough, Toronto, and Canada and confirmed he's stepping away from the Shooting Stars to fulfill touring obligations.

Alex Nino Gheciu1560 days ago
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors holds the championship trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade

Toronto Is Reportedly Getting a Kyle Lowry Road

The Toronto Star’s David Rider reports that the former Raptors point god is set to have a new street named after him in the Don Mills Crossing area.

Alex Nino Gheciu1561 days ago
Raptors team photographer Ron Turenee snaps a photo of Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin

Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin Are Headlining a Charity Basketball Game in Toronto

The CCYAA Celebrity Classic will aim to raise funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and a new community centre. Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng will also be there.

Alex Nino Gheciu1562 days ago

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