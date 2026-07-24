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NBA Expands its Investigation into Kawhi Leonard, Causing Further Toronto Raptors Trade Delays
Sports

Kawhi Leonard Investigation Widens, Leaving Raptors Trade in Limbo

From Aspiration’s $28M endorsement to Clippers expenses, new details are putting Kawhi’s Raptors reunion and LA’s cap tactics under the microscope.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Kawhi Leonard Trade on Hold Pending Investigation into Salary Cap Circumvention Controversy
Sports

A $28M Endorsement Scandal Has Stalled Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return

How a tree company, Steve Ballmer, and a decade-long fraud claim put Kawhi’s blockbuster Raptors reunion in limbo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Kawhi Leonard in a Clippers jersey dribbling a ball on the court, with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Kawhi Leonard Appears Headed Back to Toronto Raptors After Drake Asks ‘Is It KawhiYZ Szn Again?'

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly nearing a blockbuster trade back to the Raptors in a deal that would send Brandon Ingram and multiple draft picks to L.A.

Mark Elibert25 days ago
Mitchell Robinson handles the ball during a New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game in April 2026.
Bets

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Mitchell Robinson To Lakers, Raptors or Heat?

Robinson, a key part of the Knicks’ championship team this past season, is set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Matt Burke39 days ago
Memphis point guard Ja Morant celebrates during a Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns game from 2025.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant To Bucks, Raptors, Or Celtics?

The troubled Grizzlies point guard will likely be dealt this summer. We look at teams that could be in the mix.

Matt Burke43 days ago
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Drake on stage with pyrotechnics in the background, singing passionately into a microphone.
Sports

Cavaliers Poke Fun at Drake's 'Iceman' Hype After Knocking Raptors Out of Playoffs: 'Defrosted'

"Turned the 6 upside down," the team's official socials boasted in another post.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
LeBron James looks to drive to the basket during Game 3 of the Lakers-Rockets NBA Playoff series.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Three Monster Game 6s On Tap For Friday Night

The Rockets are looking to mount a historic comeback, while Toronto and Detroit attempt to force a Game 7.

Matt Burke86 days ago
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller smile during a Hornets game while making a playoff push in March 2026.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Sorting Out the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

The Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, and Hornets all hope to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Matt Burke106 days ago
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Disgraced NBA Player Jontay Porter Joins Newly-Relaunched United States Basketball League
Sports

Jontay Porter Is Back on the Court After His Lifetime NBA Gambling Ban

Banned for life over a gambling scandal, the former Raptors big man is returning to pro basketball in the relaunched USBL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
glorilla03/TikTok
Music

GloRilla Dances for Boyfriend Brandon Ingram in Hilarious Video: 'I Kno I'm Special'

The rapper playfully danced for her boyfriend to her new single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
Two basketball players in action during a game. Jaylen Brown in a green Boston jersey, number 7, and Scottie Barnes in a white Toronto Raptors jersey, number 4.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Calls Scottie Barnes a ‘Ninja Turtle’ After Raptor Shows Out Despite Celtics Win

Brown said Barnes is "strong as sh*t" during a recent stream on Twitch.

Joe Price228 days ago
LeBron James in a yellow Lakers jersey, standing with hands on hips during a basketball game.
Sports

LeBron James Says He Has No Regrets After His 1,297-Game Double-Digit Scoring Streak Ends

LeBron scored eight points against Toronto on Thursday, snapping his streak of double-digit games that began in January 2007.

tara mahadevan232 days ago
GloRilla with vibrant orange hair embraces Brandon Ingram on the court of a basketball game. He is wearing a Toronto Raptors jersey and a red headband.
Music

GloRilla Talks Brandon Ingram Relationship, Says He Made the First Move

The couple soft launched their relationship in September with a cozied up Instagram photo.

Alex Ocho234 days ago
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