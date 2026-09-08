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The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now
Wondering what's good on Amazon Prime Video Canada? From the Kids in the Hall reboot to Tokyo Vampire Hotel to Rick and Morty, these are the top shows to binge.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now
From 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' to 'My Fake Boyfriend,' here's everything worth watching on the streaming service this month. Get ready to binge.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Reaffirms Drake’s Love of the Quebecois
On 'Honestly, Nevermind,' Drake spits bars in Quebecois French. He hasn't been shy about his love for Canada's French-speaking province in the past.
This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse
Complex Cananda talked with sneaker expert Elizabeth Semmelhack about sneakers in the metaverse, and the upcoming Bata Shoe Museum exhibit 'Future Now.'
The Last Two Decades of Canada's Music Scene, Through the Lens of Norman Wong
From working closely with Drake and the OVO crew to getting a Juno nod for Charlotte Cardin's "Meaningless" video, Wong has captured Canada's scene evolving.
'Sneakerella' Star Devyn Nekoda Talks Sneaker Culture and Pretending Toronto Is New York
Brantford-born Devyn Nekoda chatted with Complex Canada about her role in the Disney+ film 'Sneakerella,' her Canadian roots, and sneakerhead culture.
Nearly 30 Years Later, The Kids in the Hall Are Ready to Offend You Again
Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Dave Foley talk about The Kids in the Hall's comeback, comedy in the PC era, and feeling "dangerous again."
Matty Matheson Talks Making the Best Burger Ever for A&W
We caught up with Matheson to talk about the inspiration behind the A&W collab, burger trends, and what you can do to improve your own burgs at home.
Inside Casa Madera, Noble 33's First Canadian Restaurant
Complex Canada talked with Tosh Berman about his first Canadian restaurant Casa Madera, opening a spot during COVID, and catering to customer needs.
Supreme Swiss Is Trying to Avoid the Hype
Rapper Supreme Swiss talked to Complex Canada about growing up in Toronto, the inspiration behind "12.24" and his upcoming project 'Enka,' coming out soon.
These Montreal Brothers Turned a $98K Legal Battle With eBay Into a Sneaker NFT
After losing to eBay in a legal fight over $98K Nikes, the Mofos are launching a sneaker NFT auction to raise awareness about Big Tech consumer policies.
OverActive Media's Tyler Keenan and Jamie Craven on Gaming, Fashion, and eSports' Future
Nobis recently became the official outerwear partner for the Ultra and the Defiant, outfitting them with luxury jackets and helping to boost their profile.
The 25 Best Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B Love Songs
From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&B love songs.
Drake-Approved Artist D-Snow Talks Art Basel, Music, and Building an NFT Empire
This month at Miami’s Art Basel, the Brazilian-Canadian street artist mounted an art installation in which he painted a Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the air.
Al Harrington on Pot Use in the NBA and His Cannabis Line Arriving in Canada
Harrington's cannabis brand Viola is officially launching its products in Canada via a new distribution deal. We talk pot use in the NBA and the legal lanscape.
Drake’s Best Courtside Outfits
Analyzing Drake's coolest courtside fashion throughout the years, everything from his Chrome Hearts basics and snakeskin Jordans to his OVO Dsquared sweater.
Drake's Best Toronto References
From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.