Calum Marsh Portrait

Calum Marsh

Joined February 2020 | 50 posts
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Latest Stories

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now

Wondering what's good on Amazon Prime Video Canada? From the Kids in the Hall reboot to Tokyo Vampire Hotel to Rick and Morty, these are the top shows to binge.

Calum Marsh1401 days ago
Shay Mitchell in Something From Tiffany's

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Canada Right Now

From 'The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience' to 'My Fake Boyfriend,' here's everything worth watching on the streaming service this month. Get ready to binge.

Calum Marsh1401 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Calum Marsh1491 days ago
Rapper Drake watches Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round

‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Reaffirms Drake’s Love of the Quebecois

On 'Honestly, Nevermind,' Drake spits bars in Quebecois French. He hasn't been shy about his love for Canada's French-speaking province in the past.

Calum Marsh1550 days ago
Mr Bailey Octopus Bata Shoe Museum sneakers

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

Complex Cananda talked with sneaker expert Elizabeth Semmelhack about sneakers in the metaverse, and the upcoming Bata Shoe Museum exhibit 'Future Now.'

Calum Marsh1576 days ago
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The last 20 years of Canada's music scene, including Drake, Tragically Hip, Jessie Reyez

The Last Two Decades of Canada's Music Scene, Through the Lens of Norman Wong

From working closely with Drake and the OVO crew to getting a Juno nod for Charlotte Cardin's "Meaningless" video, Wong has captured Canada's scene evolving.

Calum Marsh1588 days ago
Devyn Nekoda in 'Sneakerella'

'Sneakerella' Star Devyn Nekoda Talks Sneaker Culture and Pretending Toronto Is New York

Brantford-born Devyn Nekoda chatted with Complex Canada about her role in the Disney+ film 'Sneakerella,' her Canadian roots, and sneakerhead culture.

Calum Marsh1589 days ago
The cast of Kids in the Hall in a grave

Nearly 30 Years Later, The Kids in the Hall Are Ready to Offend You Again

Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Dave Foley talk about The Kids in the Hall's comeback, comedy in the PC era, and feeling "dangerous again."

Calum Marsh1591 days ago
Matty Matheson wearing a read touque, a lime green Canada Goose jacket, and a graphic tee, pointing at the camera.

Matty Matheson Talks Making the Best Burger Ever for A&W

We caught up with Matheson to talk about the inspiration behind the A&amp;W collab, burger trends, and what you can do to improve your own burgs at home.

Calum Marsh1609 days ago
The interior of the bar at Casa Madera restaurant in Toronto.

Inside Casa Madera, Noble 33's First Canadian Restaurant

Complex Canada talked with Tosh Berman about his first Canadian restaurant Casa Madera, opening a spot during COVID, and catering to customer needs.

Calum Marsh1612 days ago
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Toronto rapper Supreme Swiss

Supreme Swiss Is Trying to Avoid the Hype

Rapper Supreme Swiss talked to Complex Canada about growing up in Toronto, the inspiration behind "12.24" and his upcoming project 'Enka,' coming out soon.

Calum Marsh1619 days ago
Kevin & Thierry Mofo

These Montreal Brothers Turned a $98K Legal Battle With eBay Into a Sneaker NFT

After losing to eBay in a legal fight over $98K Nikes, the Mofos are launching a sneaker NFT auction to raise awareness about Big Tech consumer policies.

Calum Marsh1624 days ago
Nobis X Overactive Media

OverActive Media's Tyler Keenan and Jamie Craven on Gaming, Fashion, and eSports' Future

Nobis recently became the official outerwear partner for the Ultra and the Defiant, outfitting them with luxury jackets and helping to boost their profile.

Calum Marsh1654 days ago
Drake, The Weeknd, Jessie Reyez, and Justin Bieber

The 25 Best Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B Love Songs

From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&amp;B love songs.

Calum Marsh1676 days ago
D-Snow in front of a painted lambo

Drake-Approved Artist D-Snow Talks Art Basel, Music, and Building an NFT Empire

This month at Miami’s Art Basel, the Brazilian-Canadian street artist mounted an art installation in which he painted a Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the air.

Calum Marsh1737 days ago
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Ex-NBA Player Al Harrington smoking weed

Al Harrington on Pot Use in the NBA and His Cannabis Line Arriving in Canada

Harrington's cannabis brand Viola is officially launching its products in Canada via a new distribution deal. We talk pot use in the NBA and the legal lanscape.

Calum Marsh1765 days ago
Drake's best courtside outfits

Drake’s Best Courtside Outfits

Analyzing Drake's coolest courtside fashion throughout the years, everything from his Chrome Hearts basics and snakeskin Jordans to his OVO Dsquared sweater.

Calum Marsh1789 days ago
Drake's best Toronto references

Drake's Best Toronto References

From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Calum Marsh1822 days ago

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