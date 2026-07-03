Mental Health

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Prime Video Unveils The New NBA On Prime Studio
Sports

Blake Griffin Says Clippers Psychologist Called His Coach After Session: ‘That’s Really F*cked Up'

The retired NBA player recounted the moment he discovered his private therapy session wasn't confidential.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
Bam Margera with facial tattoos and a beard smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera on Embracing Sobriety After Drug and Alcohol Abuse 'Destroyed' His Body

The 'Viva La Bam' and 'Jackass' alum, now sober, looks back on the moments of revelation that led to him making major changes in his life.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
Lark Voorhies Says Hollywood Has 'Fear' of Employing Her After Her Schizoaffective Diagnosis
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies Says Hollywood Has 'Fear' About Embracing Her After Diagnosis

The 'Saved by the Bell' icon opens up about stigma, lost roles and why she’s refusing to let a schizoaffective diagnosis end her story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Celebrates Being Home: 'Out of Rehab I Guess'

The artist was sent to rehab in connection with felony battery charges.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charli XCX Says She's Been 'Struggling' and Is In Her 'Worst Place Mentally'

Being a "very online artist" has possibly contributed to the pop artist's mental turmoil.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
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Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Shares Update From Memory Care Unit, Says She's Been Through 'a Lot of Sh*t'

Williams has been fighting to have her conservatorship ended ever since she started experiencing health issues. https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/wendy-williams-update-on-her-condition https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/wendy-williams-lawyer-claims-she-has-alcohol-induced-dementia

Joe Price35 days ago
Gabrielle Union Reveals She Suffered with PTSD for More Than 30 Years
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says PTSD Treatment Helped Her ‘Get My Life Back’ After 34 Years

The actress opens up about the assault that shaped her life, the hypervigilance that followed and the PTSD treatment that helped her heal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Being ‘Very Depressed’ After Notching Her First No. 1 Hit

The four-time Grammy winner said she was surrounded by "manipulative" people at the time.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Ashlee Jenae.
Life

Ashlee Jenae Asked ChatGPT Suicide-Related Questions Before Death, Say Authorities

The influencer was found unresponsive in her hotel room in April.

tara mahadevan42 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Rapper Gucci Mane and Zaytoven perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026 at State Farm Arena on May 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Gucci Mane on Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia Episodes: ‘It’s a Total Loss of Control'

The rapper detailed that he's "survived so many episodes" before being diagnosed in 2025.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Solange Dispels Notion She’s ‘Always on Vacation,’ Says She Relies on Nature for Her ‘Wellness’

Solange explained that she moved near “hiking trails, rivers, and the sea” to “actively” make nature and exercise a part of her wellness routine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Says One Interview Cost Her a Major Brand Deal

The 'Nashville' actress claims Neutrogena chose not to renew her contract after her candid 2015 interview about postpartum depression.

Alex Gonzalez65 days ago
Martin Short, wearing a colorful scarf, smiles next to a woman with long red hair and a white floral scarf.
Life

Martin Short Opens Up About Daughter Katherine’s Death in First Interview Since Tragedy

Martin Short called the death of Katherine Short a ‘nightmare for the family.'

Helen Storms67 days ago
SAVED BY THE BELL -- Pictured: Lark Voorhies as Lisa -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies' Mother Reveals She Had a 'Psycho' Fan Who Would 'Kill Anybody' Who Got 'In the Way'

The 'Saved by the Bell' actress appears in the new 'Hollywood Demons' docuseries.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
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Tyrese Gibson.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Revisits Viral Crying Meme: 'I Was on Psych Meds'

The actor and singer has made light of his viral 2017 "My Shayla" video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago
Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Says He’s in Therapy Four Times a Week, Calls It ‘Waste Management’

Cannon said he first went to therapy when he started studying for his Master's in psychology.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Velocity Black
Music

Jhené Aiko Drops Hints About 'Magical' New Album During California Wellness Retreat

Ahead of an upcoming album with a California mystic influence, the vocalist partnered with Velocity Black for a three-day wellness retreat in Healdsburg.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago

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