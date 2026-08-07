TJ Jackson Is Praying for Perez Hilton Despite His History With the Jackson Family

The Jackson family has long had reason for friction with Hilton. When Michael Jackson died in 2009, the blogger initially questioned whether reports of his medical emergency were a publicity stunt tied to his upcoming "This Is It" concerts in London, and advised ticket holders to get refunds before the death was confirmed. He later removed the post and issued a public apology, stating he was "genuinely feeling sorry" for Jackson's passing and his children. In a second post, TJ expressed hope that Hilton "will find his way and inspire others who make a living negative talking/slandering others to choose a different route and be better themselves, to lean into LOVE more. That's the way to really live life to the fullest."

Other celebrities who had their own complicated histories with Hilton also spoke up. Adrianne Curry, the winner of America's Next Top Model, posted a video on Instagram saying she forgave Hilton for bullying her during his peak years. "I also want him to see me saying that his life has value and that I wish him peace," she said. Ireland Baldwin, the model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger who has been targeted by Hilton since childhood, offered a sharper take via Instagram Story, cataloguing years of alleged humiliation before concluding that Hilton’s children "deserve better and a healthy father" and that she hopes he "gets the help he needs and heals." Hilton's family released a statement saying the past several days had been "nearly unbearable," and that their top priority was helping his children process what they witnessed. On Aug. 5, they confirmed he had been able to communicate, calling it "a hopeful sign."