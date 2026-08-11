Kellan Lutz Recalls Auditioning for Thor, Captain America After ‘Twilight,’ Was ‘Lost and Desperate'

The entertainer appeared on the Tuesday (August 11) episode of podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum and discussed the aftermath of Twilight along with his succeeding auditions. The Twilight run ended in 2012 with the fifth installment Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

Lutz, 41, played Emmett Cullen across all five Twilight films , and despite the $3.3 billion success of the vampire franchise, the actor struggled to land other franchise roles, some of which were for Marvel Studios .

Kellan Lutz has spoken about the mental toll of ending the Twilight franchise and unsuccessfully auditioning for other films.

Around the 44-minute mark of the video above, Lutz shared that he received advice from his Stick It costar Jeff Bridges to “make your life outside of the industry” rather than let the business “chew you up and spit you out.”

“There were times even post-Twilight when I was, you know, going out for Captain America and Thor and the pressure was really on,” Lutz recalled. “Like, ‘I need to be so regulant and strict and and do this and do that.’ And then I'd get so bummed on myself. I'm like, man, I lost me. I lost Kellen. I lost that light. I got so like stressed and desperate.”

The actor also spoke on his idolization of action movie star Jason Statham and trying to make his voice similarly gruff during auditions, before being called out by his manager.

After Twilight, Lutz led The Legend of Hercules (2014), which underperformed critically and at the box office, later earning him two Razzie nominations. He starred in The Expendables 3 with Statham that same year. Lutz’s last film was 2023 action-thriller Due Justice.