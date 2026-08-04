Jelly Roll Says End of Tour Will Mark ‘Last Show for a Year or Two’ as He Takes Time to ‘Heal'

Jelly Roll will be taking a step back from touring to reconnect with himself. The Grammy-winning country-rock musician announced his extended touring hiatus during a recent performance ahead of his final show in Colorado on his latest tour, as reported by Country Now. "This has truly been a lifetime experience for me," Jelly Roll told the crowd. "And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I'm fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity." Jelly Roll’s last scheduled performance was held on July 30 at Colorado Springs venue Weidner Field.

The announcement comes roughly two weeks after Jelly Roll’s divorce from author and podcaster Bunnie Xo, born Alisa DeFord, was finalized on July 17. Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, had filed for divorce on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences, ending a marriage that had lasted since 2016. Under the settlement, per Page Six, Bunnie Xo will receive a one-time lump sum payment, with both parties also entering into a confidential agreement to split property, vehicles, an aircraft, accounts, and intellectual property. As shared in an Instagram reel last month, Bunnie has already purchased a new home after comparing her former marriage to a 10-year prison sentence on her podcast Dumb Blonde.

Jelly Roll had addressed the split publicly only once before at a concert in Saratoga Springs on June 18 and confirmed that neither party had an affair. "That will be my best friend forever," he said. "This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship, and 20 beyond that.”

The ex spouses did not share children together, although Jelly Roll has a daughter, Bailee Ann, 18, and son, Noah Buddy, 9, from two previous relationships.