Yung Miami Recalls Being In a ‘Deep Depression’ Before “Spend Dat” Popularity: ‘I Had to Stay Busy’

Yung Miami opened up about how the relentless criticism for her solo music impacted her after departing City Girls.

The “Spend Dat” rapper was on the August 13 episode of Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, and around the 4-minute mark of the video below, she explained her plans to release a documentary. The film will chronicle Miami’s solo career and its ups and downs. City Girls, the rap group she started with fellow rapper JT, disbanded in 2024 one year after the release of their third album, RAW.

“I plan on just letting people really know, you know, what it took me to get here, ‘cause it took a lot. Like, it took so much to get here,” she said. “That's why I'm like, ‘Okay, yes, I'm here. I'm positive. I'm happy.’ Because it's like I wasn't always happy and this wasn't always what it seems.”

Yung Miami added that she had to rely on “trusting the process” after “Spend Dat” found viral success. The song peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is in the top five of Complex’s Songs of the Summer.

"I had to keep working," Miami added. "When you have a lot of time to think, that's when you get pulled into that deep depression.”