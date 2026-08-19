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Yung Miami Recalls Being In a ‘Deep Depression’ Before “Spend Dat” Popularity: ‘I Had to Stay Busy’

The 'Spend Dat' rapper admitted to not being "always happy" in her career.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Yung Miami opened up about how the relentless criticism for her solo music impacted her after departing City Girls.

The “Spend Dat” rapper was on the August 13 episode of Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, and around the 4-minute mark of the video below, she explained her plans to release a documentary. The film will chronicle Miami’s solo career and its ups and downs. City Girls, the rap group she started with fellow rapper JT, disbanded in 2024 one year after the release of their third album, RAW.

“I plan on just letting people really know, you know, what it took me to get here, ‘cause it took a lot. Like, it took so much to get here,” she said. “That's why I'm like, ‘Okay, yes, I'm here. I'm positive. I'm happy.’ Because it's like I wasn't always happy and this wasn't always what it seems.”

Yung Miami added that she had to rely on “trusting the process” after “Spend Dat” found viral success. The song peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is in the top five of Complex’s Songs of the Summer.

"I had to keep working," Miami added. "When you have a lot of time to think, that's when you get pulled into that deep depression.”

“So, I had to stay busy. Whenever I'd catch myself going into that depression, I'm like 'book me a studio' because I'd rather go have these emotions in the studio,” she continued. “I'm around people, I'm doing something I love–music. But I ain't gone lie, there was some days where I was just laying in the bed crying.”

Miami added that she didn’t know how to “juggle” the criticism that she faced. Although it wasn’t explicitly mentioned, her previous single, “Tea Time,” received a lukewarm response. She was also the subject of backlash for writing a letter of support for her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, before his prison sentencing. During a March interview with Charlamagne Tha God for Out of Context, Miami said that she considered the letter a moral “life decision.”

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