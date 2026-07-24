World Mental Health Day

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Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Named Mental Health Champion of the Year

"My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health."

Trey Alston286 days ago
Pop Culture

ATTILA Toronto Premiere Will Be Held On World Mental Health Day

The World Premiere will take place at the Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto on Oct. 10

Erik Leijon1024 days ago
Selena Gomez is seen in a trailer for a new documentary
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’

The new feature-length documentary from director Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare') is set to premiere early next month via Apple TV+.

Trace William Cowen1384 days ago
Juice WRLD is pictured on the red carpet
Music

Live Free 999, Founded by Juice WRLD’s Mother, Announces $100K Donation for World Mental Health Day

The nonprofit, founded by the mother of the late Juice WRLD, has announced a total donation of $100,000 to various mental health organizations.

Trace William Cowen1384 days ago
Odette Peters
Music

Jazz-Loving Soul Singer Odette Peters Marks World Mental Health Day With "What A Lovely Day"

Carrying a message of openness that couldn't be more well-timed.

James Keith2480 days ago
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