Perez Hilton Was Treated for Overdose and Lacerations After Livestream Incident

Hilton's family says he is in serious but stable condition and will need additional surgeries, his mother has sought temporary custody of his three children while he recovers, and TikTok has banned his account in the wake of the livestream.

His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, described finding him naked, cut, and covered in blood with a box cutter, said he had been struggling with depression, anxiety, and intrusive thoughts following serious health issues earlier this year, and noted he was placed under Florida’s Baker Act for involuntary mental health evaluation.

Perez Hilton was hospitalized on August 4 after an alarming TikTok livestream, with a police report stating first responders treated him at his Miami-area home for multiple lacerations and an overdose before transporting him for further care.

More information about Perez Hilton's medical emergency has surfaced following the release of a new police report. According to a Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by TMZ, first responders were called to the internet personality's Miami-area home earlier this month following an alarming TikTok livestream and reports of a possible suicide attempt. The report states that fire rescue personnel "began treatment on scene for multiple lacerations and an overdose" before Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was transported to a hospital. Hilton's sister, Barbara Lavandeira, later described the events leading up to the emergency, saying her brother's behavior that afternoon immediately raised concerns. "That afternoon, Mario was in his bedroom with the door closed and locked, which wasn't like him," she told Page Six. "His door was almost always open. When I knocked, he said he was fine, but I could barely hear him."

After he stopped responding, Lavandeira said she eventually entered the room and found her brother in the bathroom. "Mario was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand," she said. Lavandeira quickly took Hilton's three children out of the house and called 911 from her vehicle. According to the police report, Hilton later came outside and began banging on the driver's-side window before authorities arrived. His sister said she eventually returned inside and attempted to help with his wounds while waiting for emergency responders. "He had already lost a significant amount of blood, yet he was somehow still able to speak, although his voice was very faint," she said. The incident report also states that Hilton's family had become concerned about his mental health in the days leading up to August 4. Lavandeira told authorities that her brother had been experiencing depression, anxiety and intrusive thoughts following a series of serious health problems earlier this year. Hilton spent several weeks hospitalized in March after developing an ulcer and perforation that led to sepsis. He later underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot.