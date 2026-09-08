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Vivek Jacob

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Joined January 2020 | 90 posts
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Latest Stories

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Vivek Jacob1480 days ago
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates winning a point against Qinwen Zheng

'Don’t Let the Haters Bring You Down': Even in Defeat, Bianca Andreescu 2.0 Is Raring to Go

Despite a loss at the National Bank Open, the Canadian tennis star—who battled mental health issues earlier this year—is feeling refreshed for the U.S. Open.

Vivek Jacob1495 days ago
Andrew Wiggins, Chris Boucher, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and RJ Barrett appear in a stylized illustration

The 20 Best Canadian Players in the NBA, Ranked

As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.

Vivek Jacob1540 days ago
Andrew Wiggins holds the Larry O'Brien trophy

Andrew Wiggins Gets the Last Laugh

After a much maligned early career stretch, Thornhill's Andrew Wiggins has proven himself to be an NBA champion and every bit as good as Canada needs him to be.

Vivek Jacob1551 days ago
J. Cole guards a player during the Scarborough Shooting Stars' home opener

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' Home Opener Was a Historic One for the Ends

In front of a home crowd including Drake, the Scarborough Shooting Stars and J. Cole made a debut that will be remembered for reasons beyond the scoreline.

Vivek Jacob1565 days ago
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J. Cole attends the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center on February 17, 2018

How J. Cole Wound Up Joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars—and How Training Camp's Going

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' owners, coaches, and players talk about how Cole ended up on their team, and what it's been like training with him.

Vivek Jacob1577 days ago
Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse

The Oilers' Darnell Nurse Is Giving It All Both On and Off the Ice

The Oilers' Darnell Nurse is purposeful with every move he makes, just as he prepares to be a better player for the Edmonton Oilers each and every day.

Vivek Jacob1667 days ago
Players of Canada celebrate winning the women's football final between Sweden and Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Canada's Top Sports Trends on Twitter in 2021 May Surprise You

It was a special year for Canada in sports in 2021, and a big Twitter trend that continues to emerge is the variety of sports that sparked engagement.

Vivek Jacob1730 days ago
Patrice Alexander trimming a client's hair.

How Patrice Alexander Hustled to Become the Go-to Barber for Your Favourite Athletes

Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.

Vivek Jacob1779 days ago
khem-birch

Khem Birch Is Ready for Whatever Comes Next

The Montrealer opens up about fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing for the Raptors, and the possibility of playing with Nick Nurse again for Team Canada.

Vivek Jacob1935 days ago
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Toronto Raptors Florida stories

'That’s Florida For You, It’s Pretty Crazy': The Raptors Share Their Tampa Stories

The Toronto Raptors tried make the most of their temporary home base in Florida. The players and Nurse share the most unique experiences they had while there.

Vivek Jacob1945 days ago
Hannah Flores Welcome Toronto Creators Program finalist

Meet the BIPOC Creators OVO and the Raptors Want You to Know About

Hannah Flores, Julius Campbell and Trae Nguyen are finalists of the Welcome Toronto Creators Program, aimed at finding emerging BIPOC creators and artists.

Vivek Jacob1955 days ago
Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam Is Finally Looking Close to His Best Again

It's taken a long time—and a new home and a forced absence due to COVID-19—to get here, but Siakam's unmistakable, infectious smile is back and so is his game.

Vivek Jacob1959 days ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse on Mental Fitness, Music, and the 'Golden Age for Basketball in Canada'

The Toronto Raptors' head coach chats with us about his BioSteel partnership, what he's listening to, and his goal of leading Canada to Olympic glory.

Vivek Jacob1974 days ago
Toronto Raptors' Malachi Flynn

Malachi Flynn Is Making Us Feel Better About the Raptors' Future

Whether the Raptors are looking to win now or in the future, point guard Malachi Flynn has already proven that he can be a vital part of both directions.

Vivek Jacob1981 days ago
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Toronto Raptors' Shelby Weaver poses with Fred VanVleet, Masai Ujiri, and the Larry O'Brien trophy

Shelby Weaver Is Busting Barriers in the Raptors' Front Office—and the Sneaker Game

Weaver on how she went from being an administrative assistant to the Raptors' director of player advancement, and running Canada's first women's sneaker shop.

Vivek Jacob1984 days ago
Steve Nash Brooklyn Nets Coach

Steve Nash on Staying Ageless, Canada's Basketball Revolution, and Wanting to Win a Chip

The NBA legend and BioSteel ambassador talks about the rise of Canadian basketball and what it's like coaching players on the Brooklyn Nets he's played against.

Vivek Jacob1988 days ago
gary-trent-jr

Gary Trent Jr. Is Looking Right at Home With the Raptors

While the departure of Norman Powell was a blow to Toronto, Gary Trent Jr. is exactly the type of player you hope to get in return—for the future and right now.

Vivek Jacob1990 days ago

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