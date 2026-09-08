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20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
'Don’t Let the Haters Bring You Down': Even in Defeat, Bianca Andreescu 2.0 Is Raring to Go
Despite a loss at the National Bank Open, the Canadian tennis star—who battled mental health issues earlier this year—is feeling refreshed for the U.S. Open.
The 20 Best Canadian Players in the NBA, Ranked
As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.
Andrew Wiggins Gets the Last Laugh
After a much maligned early career stretch, Thornhill's Andrew Wiggins has proven himself to be an NBA champion and every bit as good as Canada needs him to be.
The Scarborough Shooting Stars' Home Opener Was a Historic One for the Ends
In front of a home crowd including Drake, the Scarborough Shooting Stars and J. Cole made a debut that will be remembered for reasons beyond the scoreline.
How J. Cole Wound Up Joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars—and How Training Camp's Going
The Scarborough Shooting Stars' owners, coaches, and players talk about how Cole ended up on their team, and what it's been like training with him.
The Oilers' Darnell Nurse Is Giving It All Both On and Off the Ice
The Oilers' Darnell Nurse is purposeful with every move he makes, just as he prepares to be a better player for the Edmonton Oilers each and every day.
Canada's Top Sports Trends on Twitter in 2021 May Surprise You
It was a special year for Canada in sports in 2021, and a big Twitter trend that continues to emerge is the variety of sports that sparked engagement.
How Patrice Alexander Hustled to Become the Go-to Barber for Your Favourite Athletes
Trinidad-born and Toronto-based barber Patrice Alexander discusses the hard work it took to achieve his massive, celebrity sports barber status.
Khem Birch Is Ready for Whatever Comes Next
The Montrealer opens up about fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing for the Raptors, and the possibility of playing with Nick Nurse again for Team Canada.
'That’s Florida For You, It’s Pretty Crazy': The Raptors Share Their Tampa Stories
The Toronto Raptors tried make the most of their temporary home base in Florida. The players and Nurse share the most unique experiences they had while there.
Meet the BIPOC Creators OVO and the Raptors Want You to Know About
Hannah Flores, Julius Campbell and Trae Nguyen are finalists of the Welcome Toronto Creators Program, aimed at finding emerging BIPOC creators and artists.
Pascal Siakam Is Finally Looking Close to His Best Again
It's taken a long time—and a new home and a forced absence due to COVID-19—to get here, but Siakam's unmistakable, infectious smile is back and so is his game.
Nick Nurse on Mental Fitness, Music, and the 'Golden Age for Basketball in Canada'
The Toronto Raptors' head coach chats with us about his BioSteel partnership, what he's listening to, and his goal of leading Canada to Olympic glory.
Malachi Flynn Is Making Us Feel Better About the Raptors' Future
Whether the Raptors are looking to win now or in the future, point guard Malachi Flynn has already proven that he can be a vital part of both directions.
Shelby Weaver Is Busting Barriers in the Raptors' Front Office—and the Sneaker Game
Weaver on how she went from being an administrative assistant to the Raptors' director of player advancement, and running Canada's first women's sneaker shop.
Steve Nash on Staying Ageless, Canada's Basketball Revolution, and Wanting to Win a Chip
The NBA legend and BioSteel ambassador talks about the rise of Canadian basketball and what it's like coaching players on the Brooklyn Nets he's played against.
Gary Trent Jr. Is Looking Right at Home With the Raptors
While the departure of Norman Powell was a blow to Toronto, Gary Trent Jr. is exactly the type of player you hope to get in return—for the future and right now.