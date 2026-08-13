Zak Williams Honors Dad Robin Williams on Anniversary of Death: 'I Never Stopped Talking to You'

Zak Williams marked 12 years without his father with a tribute.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the anniversary of Robin Williams' death, Zak posted a message on X addressed to his late father.

"Twelve years since you left us, Dad," he wrote. "And I never stopped talking to you. I tell you about the people who write to me because you got them through their worst night. I tell you about the work, the wins, the days that ask too much. Mostly I tell you about your grandchildren. They know your laugh. They ask about what you were like. I tell them you were kind.”