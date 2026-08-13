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Zak Williams Honors Dad Robin Williams on Anniversary of Death: 'I Never Stopped Talking to You'

Robin Williams' son vowed to carry on the late comedian's legacy of making people feel less alone.

Robin Williams at 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Pressroom
Image via Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Zak Williams marked 12 years without his father with a tribute.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the anniversary of Robin Williams' death, Zak posted a message on X addressed to his late father.

"Twelve years since you left us, Dad," he wrote. "And I never stopped talking to you. I tell you about the people who write to me because you got them through their worst night. I tell you about the work, the wins, the days that ask too much. Mostly I tell you about your grandchildren. They know your laugh. They ask about what you were like. I tell them you were kind.”

The tribute closed with a declaration of purpose.

"You spent your life making people feel less alone," he wrote on X. "That job is ours now. Miss you today. Miss you always. Love you forever."

Zak, 43, is the co-founder and CEO of PYM (Prepare Your Mind), a mental wellness supplement company.

His first son is named McLaurin, after Robin Williams' middle name, and he chose World Mental Health Day as his wedding date with fellow entrepreneur Olivia June.

Robin Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014, at 63.

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