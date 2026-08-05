Police Respond to Perez Hilton’s Home After He Appears to Self-Harm on TikTok Live

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was reportedly visited by law enforcement after a concerning TikTok Live video prompted multiple calls to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office.

The livestream allegedly showed Hilton cutting himself and appearing covered in blood, with wounds visible on his face and body. During the video, he reportedly wielded a knife to inflict the injuries while making suicidal statements including "I want to be dead" and expressing a desire to provoke a lethal response from police.

According to Newsweek, the Sheriff's Office confirmed it received "multiple calls" about an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm, and deputies were dispatched to his Miami residence. On scene, they spoke with family members who were present but confirmed Hilton was alone inside the home.

Authorities opted against forcing entry. "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek. "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

Deputies chose to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation. Podcaster Zack Peter separately claimed a SWAT team was called and characterized the scene as an "active hostage situation," though that claim had not been verified by authorities at the time of publication.