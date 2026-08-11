Perez Hilton’s Livestream Crisis Sparks Reported Custody Push From Mom and Sister

The incident caps a rough year in which Hilton was previously hospitalized for a perforated ulcer, sepsis, and a major blood clot, experiences he said pushed him back toward Catholicism and led him to express deep shame and regret over the cruelty of his early blogging career.

Family members say they fled Hilton’s Miami home with the kids after realizing he was harming himself during a disturbing TikTok livestream, and later revealed he suffered significant blood loss and other injuries that will require surgery and a long recovery.

Perez Hilton’s mother and sister are reportedly preparing to seek custody of his three children, arguing they can provide stability while he recovers from a severe mental health crisis that left him hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Perez Hilton's mother and sister are reportedly preparing to seek custody of his three children as the celebrity blogger remains hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition following last week’s disturbing livestream. According to In Touch, Hilton’s family believes his children need stability while he recovers, noting that his mother and sister “practically raised them” up to this point, and want to continue to do so as the controversial blogger recovers. No court filing or formal custody ruling has been publicly confirmed.