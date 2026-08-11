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Perez Hilton’s Livestream Crisis Sparks Reported Custody Push From Mom and Sister

Why sources say Perez Hilton’s kids need 'stability' now, and how his mental health crisis and disturbing TikTok livestream led to this moment.

Perez Hilton's Mother is Reportedly Seeking Custody of His 3 Children
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Perez Hilton’s mother and sister are reportedly preparing to seek custody of his three children, arguing they can provide stability while he recovers from a severe mental health crisis that left him hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
  • Family members say they fled Hilton’s Miami home with the kids after realizing he was harming himself during a disturbing TikTok livestream, and later revealed he suffered significant blood loss and other injuries that will require surgery and a long recovery.
  • The incident caps a rough year in which Hilton was previously hospitalized for a perforated ulcer, sepsis, and a major blood clot, experiences he said pushed him back toward Catholicism and led him to express deep shame and regret over the cruelty of his early blogging career.

Perez Hilton's mother and sister are reportedly preparing to seek custody of his three children as the celebrity blogger remains hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition following last week’s disturbing livestream.

According to In Touch, Hilton’s family believes his children need stability while he recovers, noting that his mother and sister “practically raised them” up to this point, and want to continue to do so as the controversial blogger recovers. No court filing or formal custody ruling has been publicly confirmed.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is a single father to Mario III, 13, Mia Alma, 11, and Mayte, 8. The reported custody move comes days after his family revealed the children, along with Hilton’s niece and sister, were inside his Miami home just minutes before the livestream that led to his hospitalization. Once relatives realized he was “experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself,” they fled the residence with the children.

The new report arrives as Hilton’s family has offered a sobering update on his physical condition. In a statement published on Hilton's website over the weekend and reported Forbes, relatives said Hilton suffered “significant blood loss” and additional injuries that will require surgery. His recovery is expected to be a “long process,” though his family previously confirmed that he has been able to communicate—something they said has given them hope.

Hilton was hospitalized after viewers contacted authorities over a TikTok livestream in which he appeared to be harming himself.

Miami-Dade officials subsequently said they received multiple calls and responded to the home, where deputies used de-escalation tactics before Hilton was safely transported by fire rescue.

His family later said their “highest priority” was helping the children “begin to heal from what they experienced” and asked media, photographers and content creators to stay away from the family home.

The crisis comes after an already difficult year for Hilton. In March, he spent three weeks hospitalized after developing a perforated ulcer and sepsis, then later underwent treatment for a major blood clot. Hilton said those health scares pushed him back toward Catholicism and forced him to confront the cruelty that defined parts of his early celebrity-blogging career.

He has since said he felt “deep shame and regret” over people he hurt and acknowledged that he “never needed to be so mean or cruel.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time, or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with trained crisis counselors. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

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