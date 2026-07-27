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Skilla Baby Says Getting Shot Was 'Easy' Compared to Mental Health Battles

The Detroit rapper dubbed himself a "soldier" after being grazed in the head during a drive-by shooting last May.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Skilla Baby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Skilla Baby thinks that surviving a drive-by shooting was “easy” in comparison to lifelong struggles with mental health.

The Detroit rapper sat down with Pretty Vee on the Friday (July 24) episode of The Outlet to express that he’s gone through a fair share of mental health issues that have proven more difficult than being grazed in a May 2025 shooting.

At the time, Skilla was driving a black SUV that was targeted by 20 rounds in the 8 Mile Road and Beech Daly Road area of Redford Township, which caused the vehicle to crash. The following month, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

"People think ‘cause I'm so strong and I just go through stuff that I don't I don't go through mental problems. I think my mental health problems was worse than getting shot," Skilla said around the 17-minute mark of the video. "Getting shot was easy.”

“I'm strong, I'm a soldier. But my mental health problems, the stuff that I really go through, that shit be worse,” he continued, adding that men don’t allow themselves to have an “outlet” to express their grief.

Skilla added that while he dislikes being “vulnerable,” he believes he’s been put in a position to inspire others.

“I'mma really tell the world what I be going through,” he said. “Mentally, like, I don't got to tell every detail of it, but I can like really let people know ‘cause a lot of kids do look up to me. And I be wanting them to know, I go through stuff too.”

One month after the shooting, Skilla posted a video to social media thanking fans for their prayers, along with delivering a freestyle reflecting on the incident, per XXL.

"I don't fear n***as, I fear God/Y'all ni**as shot my truck up 20 times, I never cried," Skilla rapped.

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