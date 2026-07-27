Skilla Baby Says Getting Shot Was 'Easy' Compared to Mental Health Battles

Skilla Baby thinks that surviving a drive-by shooting was “easy” in comparison to lifelong struggles with mental health.

The Detroit rapper sat down with Pretty Vee on the Friday (July 24) episode of The Outlet to express that he’s gone through a fair share of mental health issues that have proven more difficult than being grazed in a May 2025 shooting.

At the time, Skilla was driving a black SUV that was targeted by 20 rounds in the 8 Mile Road and Beech Daly Road area of Redford Township, which caused the vehicle to crash. The following month, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

"People think ‘cause I'm so strong and I just go through stuff that I don't I don't go through mental problems. I think my mental health problems was worse than getting shot," Skilla said around the 17-minute mark of the video. "Getting shot was easy.”