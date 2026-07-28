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Syd Says She Spent Her 20s ‘Suffering’ With Depression, Reveals What Helped Her

The Internet front woman reflected on entering therapy in her late 20s, which "helped" her.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: Syd performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 27, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Syd got candid about her mental health in her thirties after dealing with a period of depression.

The Beard vocalist and The Internet front woman, 34, spoke to Dazed about her lengthy period of depression, which has since been alleviated through therapy and a normalcy of life.

“The biggest difference is that I spent my 20s really suffering from depression,” she told the publication. “I started therapy in my late 20s, which helped me to seek out psychiatry and that really helped me. Now I feel like I’m on even footing with everybody else.”

“One thing that made me really content was buying a house. Having a backyard, having a garage – I realised that being a homeowner was one of my biggest dreams,” the singer-songwriter continued.

In a 2015 interview of VIBE Vixen, Syd shared that her struggles with depression began as early as ninth grade when she would start “crying for no reason.”

“I don’t know what it was. I was a loner though so that might have had something to do with it, but I don’t think so,” she recounted. “I wouldn’t be thinking about that kind of stuff when I was really sad. I would just get really sad out of nowhere and not be able to control it.”

Syd, who added that members of Odd Future would “avoid” her during emotional moments, believed that she had a “sort of chemical imbalance” and was diagnosed with manic depression.

The singer’s mental health has greatly improved in the years since, which she’s partly credited to being a newlywed, having married her wife, model Ariana Simone, last July.

"We literally got our appointment three days before our wedding date," Syd told Rolling Stone. “It was small, just my parents, brother, and my aunt. Honestly, my plan was to do a big wedding later, but for both of us the concern was making sure we have rights to each other.”

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