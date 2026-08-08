Meta Pushes Back After $567 Million Child Mental Health Harm Ruling

Meta has received a legal ruling to cough up $567 million over the harmful mental health effects its platforms allegedly have on children.

According to CBS News, the major tech company, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, was ordered by a New Mexico court to pay the amount following its loss in a seven-week trial over child social media addiction in March. In the Thursday (August 6) ruling, Judge Bryan Biedscheid ordered $420 million from the amount to go towards child treatment services, including awareness and prevention, for the next five years.

Jurors initially asked that Meta pay $375 million in civil penalties, claiming that the company was aware of its detrimental impact on children's mental health, and exposure of young users to child sexual exploitation. Since the legal decision, Meta's apps could significantly change for minors under 13, with potential age verification improvement and protections against sexual content in privacy settings.

A spokesperson for Meta shared the company's pushback against the ruling along with plans to appeal.

"We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and have been transparent about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors and harmful content," the statement read. "We remain confident in our record of protecting teens online and will continue to defend ourselves against claims that misrepresent the facts."