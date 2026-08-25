Lil Nas X Jokes Fans Have Been 'OD Nice' to Him Since Getting Out of Rehab

Lil Nas X is noticing a change in how fans interact with him since his return from rehab, and he's having some fun with it. The 27-year-old rapper hopped on Instagram to joke that people have become almost excessively supportive of everything he does since he completed treatment. "Ever since I got out of rehab, like, everybody's, like, OD nice to me," Lil Nas X said. He then impersonated the type of encouragement he's been receiving, joking that even the most ordinary post now gets treated like an inspirational moment. "I can be like, ‘Hey!’ Everybody's gonna be like, 'Oh my God, you're so brave,'" he joked.

According to Nas, not even a thirst trap can escape the newfound positivity.

"I can try to post a thirst trap on my Instagram story, and then it's gonna be somebody like, 'Keep fighting, King,'" he said. Elsewhere in the video, Lil Nas X celebrated a personal milestone. "Tomorrow is my 10,000th day alive and I made it," he said. "A lot of you won't make it, but I made it." The lighthearted update comes after a challenging year for the "Old Town Road" artist. In August 2025, Lil Nas X was arrested following an incident on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles in which he was spotted wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. Authorities alleged that three officers were injured after Hill charged at them.

He was released on $75,000 bail after spending three days in custody and subsequently entered drug treatment as a condition of his release. Hill later voluntarily checked into The Meadows treatment facility in Arizona. His attorney, Christy O'Connor, later described his progress in treatment as "absolutely successful." In April, a judge placed Hill in a two-year mental health diversion program. The four felony charges stemming from the incident are expected to be dismissed if he successfully completes the program. Lil Nas X has since opened up about his mental health. In a June Instagram video, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said he was working with both a therapist and psychiatrist. "I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it cause I didn't want to have to take medication," he said.