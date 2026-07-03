Madison Square Garden

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Freddie Gibbs attends "Night Patrol" Special Screening.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is among nearly 40,000 celebrities in an alleged MSG database.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Kayla Nicole Spotted for the First Time Since Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears Unbothered After Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

The sports broadcaster steps out in L.A. after the Swift-Kelce MSG wedding spectacle, looking relaxed days after her ex's viral nuptials.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Taylor Swift in a gold dress with Travis Kelce in a black suit; siblings Ashley and Trey Smith in formal attire at a festive event.
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding: Trey Smith's Sister Catches Bouquet

In a post shared on Instagram, Ashley Smith revealed she caught Taylor's bouquet at their MSG wedding.

Joe Price11 days ago
(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Staff Reportedly Fired for NDA Violations

Guests were requested to adhere to the wedding's no-phones rule at Madison Square Garden.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Selena Gomez Revealed as One of Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Reportedly Named Bridesmaid in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Selena Gomez attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG rehearsal dinner after reportedly being chosen as one of Swift’s bridesmaids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
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A woman in a white floral dress and a man in a black shirt walk past a crowd of fans taking photos.
Pop Culture

Local NYC Bar Owner Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Over Wedding Street Closures

Michael O'Brien says the street closures surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are hurting local businesses near Madison Square Garden.

Helen Storms14 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are Officially Married, As Officials Call for Them to Pay Overworked NYPD Officers
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Already Married as MSG Celebration Sparks NYPD Backlash

As whispers of a private ceremony swirl, officials question NYPD overtime, taxpayer costs and security for the couple’s 1,000-guest Madison Square Garden celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Donated $26M to Charity Ahead of Their Wedding
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26M to Charity Ahead of Reported MSG Wedding

Inside the $26 million giving campaign, from food banks to kids’ hospitals, as Swift and Kelce turn wedding week into a nationwide charity push.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Preparations are Underway for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Prep Is Transforming Madison Square Garden

Inside Madison Square Garden’s transformation, from ‘Mirror Ball’ crates to red carpet clues, as NYC braces for a reported multi-day Swift-Kelce celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
More Details About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding at MSG Emerge
Pop Culture

Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Reported MSG Wedding

From secret e-vites to MSG staff on lockdown, here’s what sources say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s massive NYC wedding plans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Music

Taylor Swift Reportedly Taps Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks As Wedding Performers

Paul McCartney could be a third potential performer.

Complex Staff20 days ago
Goose
Music

51-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Upper Level at Goose Concert in Madison Square Garden

The Connecticut jam band continued its full 16-song set, apparently unaware of the tragedy, and posted condolences the next morning on Instagram.

Trey Alston26 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Low
Sneakers

Madison Square Garden Honored With This Air Jordan 1

Michael Jordan's final game in MSG as a Chicago Bull inspires this Jordan 1 Low colorway.

Victor Deng31 days ago
Ghostface Killah and RZA
Music

Wu-Tang Clan to Perform NBA Finals Game 4 Halftime Show at MSG

The Staten Island hip-hop legends will take the court between the second and third quarters as the Knicks host the Spurs in a must-watch Game 4.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Cardi B with long blonde hair in a patterned outfit, smiling and posing with her hand near her mouth.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Jokes She Smuggled Her Purse Into MSG for Game 3 'Rikers Style’

Due to President Donald Trump's attendance, a strict no-bag policy was put in place at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
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trump
Sports

Amar’e Stoudemire Says Madison Square Garden Will Give Trump a Standing Ovation During Knicks Game

Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Knicks and Spurs face off in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

danbarna40 days ago
Charlie Puth Brings Out Kirk Franklin at His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Show
Music

Charlie Puth’s Madison Square Garden Debut Turned into a Gospel Masterclass with Kirk Franklin

Inside the genre-blending MSG set where Charlie Puth turned gospel influences, surprise guests, and Whatever’s Clever! into a full-on spiritual pop spectacle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago

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