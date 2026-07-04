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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Staff Reportedly Fired for NDA Violations

Guests were requested to adhere to the wedding's no-phones rule at Madison Square Garden.

(L-R) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot, and a number of staff working the wedding have reportedly been fired for reportedly violating NDAs.

According to Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller, police officers, staff members and guests at the Madison Square Garden wedding had their phones confiscated and no one was allowed to enter the venue before the event began.

Despite the ban, the names of celebrity guests were revealed during the Friday (June 3) wedding, including officiant Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, per TMZ.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was her Man of Honor, while Kelce’s four nieces, the children of Jason (who was Best Man) and Kylie Kelce, were flower girls.

Kele and Swift got engaged last August after two years of dating, and during the July 3 event, roughly 1,000 people were in attendance. While photos and footage of The Kelces walking down the aisle have not been revealed, the news that they jumped the broom was confirmed with a jumbotron message outside the arena that read "JUST&T MARRIED!"

The celebration will continue for the rest of the holiday weekend, and several blocks in Manhattan have been closed, much to the dismay of locals, including nearby business owners.

Before the July 3 ceremony, the nuptials were the source of a lot of speculation, with some sources alleging that the couple had legally wed before the larger event. Reports suggested that the intimate ceremony had already taken place in Tennessee, even though there was no official documentation of it. There were even reports Selena Gomez was the Maid of Honor.

Swift and Kelce went public with their engagement last August. In a post, the singer wrote on Instagram, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

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