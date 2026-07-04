Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Staff Reportedly Fired for NDA Violations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot, and a number of staff working the wedding have reportedly been fired for reportedly violating NDAs.

According to Bloomberg reporter Myles Miller, police officers, staff members and guests at the Madison Square Garden wedding had their phones confiscated and no one was allowed to enter the venue before the event began.

Despite the ban, the names of celebrity guests were revealed during the Friday (June 3) wedding, including officiant Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney, per TMZ.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was her Man of Honor, while Kelce’s four nieces, the children of Jason (who was Best Man) and Kylie Kelce, were flower girls.

Kele and Swift got engaged last August after two years of dating, and during the July 3 event, roughly 1,000 people were in attendance. While photos and footage of The Kelces walking down the aisle have not been revealed, the news that they jumped the broom was confirmed with a jumbotron message outside the arena that read "JUST&T MARRIED!"