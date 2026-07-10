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Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is among nearly 40,000 celebrities in an alleged MSG database.

Freddie Gibbs attends "Night Patrol" Special Screening.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Freddie Gibbs is confused after being named in a report on Madison Square Garden’s alleged surveillance tactics.

Wired is reporting that hundreds of celebrities who have attended home games at MSG were tracked and placed in a database that labels each person based on risk assessment, and even sexual orientation.

Among those celebrities specifically mentioned by Pitchfork in a post on X citing the report was Gibbs, and he cannot understand why his name was brought up.

“D’Fuck I got to do with this?” he wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji.

According to Wired, there is a “talent” database with about 40,000 entries. New York Knicks diehard fans Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan and Mariska Hargitay are said to have been deemed “low risk.” Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Stranger Things star David Harbour were reportedly considered “medium risk.” Gibbs, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and DaBaby were reported to have been given the “high risk” label.

But that’s not all. Pete Rock, Julia Fox, and comedian Adam Pally are part of a select few celebrities with an alleged “DO NOT HOST” designation. Lil Tjay, who was involved in an altercation with security guards during a boxing match at The Theater at Madison Square Garden last year, has reportedly been “BANNED FROM MSG.”

There are also about 100 entries with an alleged “LGBTQIA” label, including Ricky Martin and Phoebe Bridgers.

In collaboration with Wired, Pablo Torre Finds Out revealed in an April episode that Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly allowed for surveillance to be conducted on Madison Square Garden attendees, including Nina Richard, a transgender woman who was thoroughly tracked at a “Pride Night” Knicks game, even though she did not pose a threat.

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