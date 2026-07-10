Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is confused after being named in a report on Madison Square Garden’s alleged surveillance tactics.

Wired is reporting that hundreds of celebrities who have attended home games at MSG were tracked and placed in a database that labels each person based on risk assessment, and even sexual orientation.

Among those celebrities specifically mentioned by Pitchfork in a post on X citing the report was Gibbs, and he cannot understand why his name was brought up.

“D’Fuck I got to do with this?” he wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji.