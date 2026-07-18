Madison Square Garden Sues 'WIRED' for Defamation Over Gay Celebrity Article

The venue claims that Wired revealed private business affairs and sabotaged customer relationships. The legal filing hones in on MSG tracking LGBTQIA+ celebrities for exclusion purposes, notably publishing the story after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at MSG during July 4th weekend.

According to reports , on Thursday (July 16), MSG filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication, Wired journalists Noah Shachtman and editor-and-chief for the publishing of an article titled "Madison Square Garden Kept a List of Gay Celebrities."

Madison Square Garden is taking legal action against technology and economic publication Wired for an article alleging that the venue has unethical attendee practices.

"Defendants published the Article with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard for the truth," MSG said in the complaint. "This is not the first time Defendants have rushed to publish clickbait in place of facts, but it should be their last."

The filing goes on to claim that Wired, mainly Shachtman, used a "false implication" through hacked data, despite acknowledging that the sexualities of celebrities are kept track of in their database. MSG argued that this is meant for "further inclusion," but instead inviting LGBTQIA celebrities to beneficial events, establishing sponsorship and sales opportunities, and coordinating community outreach and donations.

"The Article’s implication that MSG maintains a database with a sexual orientation field for exclusionary, discriminatory, security, or risk-based purposes is a lie," MSG claimed. "Defendants knew there was no nefarious 'list' of gay celebrities." The venue has since requested a jury trial and compensatory damages.

In a statement, Wired announced that it would stand by the article and "plan to vigorously defend it against this baseless and ridiculous lawsuit."

"We look forward to continuing our coverage of MSG, and on billionaire James Dolan's use of technology across his entertainment empire. It's one part of our wider mission and the critical job of journalists, now more than ever: holding power to account," it continued.