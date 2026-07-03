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Local NYC Bar Owner Blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Over Wedding Street Closures

Michael O'Brien says the street closures surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are hurting local businesses near Madison Square Garden.

A woman in a white floral dress and a man in a black shirt walk past a crowd of fans taking photos.
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

“You’ve wronged us; make it right,” says Michael O’Brien, the owner of O’Brien’s Bar located directly across from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

O’Brien is furious over the recent road closures related to the anticipated wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. He believes that these closures are significantly harming his business.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, O’Brien claims that he has reached out to the city as well as the New York City Police Department. He even contacted Swift and Kelce’s own teams in an effort to find a resolution to the issue. Nevertheless, he says he got no reply.

He believes Swift and Kelce overlooked an opportunity to work with local businesses as part of their big day.

O’Brien also noted that if it were not for the traffic shutdowns, it likely would have been a big weekend for his bar due to the holiday as well as the World Cup.

In a separate interview, O’Brien further expressed his frustration about the way the upcoming high-profile celebration is affecting local businesses.

“This is, in my opinion, ridiculous,” he said.

“If they can afford to buy the permits,” O’Brien continued, “they can afford this big lavish ceremony; why don’t they just buy out the local businesses instead of having us adversely affected?”

Rumors surrounding the details of Swift and Kelce’s wedding have been swirling for months now, with many fans speculating about everything from the venue to the guest list.

It has been reported that the rehearsal dinner took place on Thursday night while the wedding itself is anticipated for Friday, July 3. Approximately 1,000 guests are expected to join the couple for the occasion.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce, arrived in New York City on Thursday. When she was asked how she was feeling about the upcoming celebration, she smiled but gave no answer.

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