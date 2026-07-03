Selena Gomez Reportedly Named Bridesmaid in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Selena Gomez is reportedly playing a major role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, with new reports claiming the longtime friend will serve as one of Swift's bridesmaids during the couple's highly anticipated New York festivities. According to both People and Page Six, Gomez attended the pair’s rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, where family members, close friends and celebrity guests gathered ahead of the July 3 reported wedding celebration. Gomez has also been chosen as one of Swift's bridesmaids.

The rehearsal dinner drew a who's who of Swift's inner circle, including Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and former NFL star Greg Olsen. Before arriving, Gomez shared an Instagram Stories video showing off her evening look, which stylist Erin Walsh later revealed featured a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown paired with Jimmy Choo heels. Earlier that day, she also posted a photo with husband Benny Blanco, writing, “I wish Benny was here rn 💕.” The reported bridesmaid role follows years of public support between the two artists. Gomez and Swift first met in 2008 while each was dating a member of the Jonas Brothers. What began during those relationships quickly evolved into one of pop music's longest-running friendships. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots," Gomez recalled. "We just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."