GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Reportedly Named Bridesmaid in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Selena Gomez attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG rehearsal dinner after reportedly being chosen as one of Swift’s bridesmaids.

Selena Gomez Revealed as One of Taylor Swift's Bridesmaids
Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez is reportedly playing a major role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, with new reports claiming the longtime friend will serve as one of Swift's bridesmaids during the couple's highly anticipated New York festivities.

According to both People and Page Six, Gomez attended the pair’s rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, where family members, close friends and celebrity guests gathered ahead of the July 3 reported wedding celebration. Gomez has also been chosen as one of Swift's bridesmaids.

The rehearsal dinner drew a who's who of Swift's inner circle, including Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and former NFL star Greg Olsen.

Before arriving, Gomez shared an Instagram Stories video showing off her evening look, which stylist Erin Walsh later revealed featured a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown paired with Jimmy Choo heels.

Earlier that day, she also posted a photo with husband Benny Blanco, writing, “I wish Benny was here rn 💕.”

The reported bridesmaid role follows years of public support between the two artists. Gomez and Swift first met in 2008 while each was dating a member of the Jonas Brothers. What began during those relationships quickly evolved into one of pop music's longest-running friendships.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots," Gomez recalled. "We just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Swift has spoken just as fondly about their bond. During a 2014 interview, she reflected on navigating fame together, saying, "Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships."

Gomez has echoed that sentiment over the years. After joining Swift onstage during the Reputation Tour in 2018, she praised her friend for never judging her decisions and for offering unwavering support through life's biggest moments.

More recently, Gomez revealed on Benny Blanco's podcast that Swift's song "Dorothea" was inspired by her and said the singer also wrote an unreleased track titled "Family" about their friendship.

Their support has extended beyond music: Swift delivered a speech at Gomez and Blanco's wedding celebration last year.

Related Stories

Here are All the Details About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged Prenup
Sports

What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumored Prenup Could Actually Protect

Lawyers break down what a rumored Swift–Kelce prenup could protect, from Taylor’s music empire to privacy clauses and future breakup songs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Taylor Swift Reportedly Shaken by Travis Kelce's Outburts, & Swifties Think The Relationship Is Over
Sports

Travis Kelce’s Sideline Outburst Has Swifties Questioning His Relationship With Taylor Swift

The fans' concern stems from Kelce's recent run-in with the KC Chiefs head coach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo308 days ago
NFL Insider Skip Bayless Claims Taylor Swift Proposed to Travis Kelce, Staged the Engagement
Sports

NFL Insider Skip Bayless Claims Taylor Swift Proposed to Travis Kelce, Staged the Engagement

Bayless said that the Taylor-Travis engagement is part of a larger orchestrated storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo329 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App