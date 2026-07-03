Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Already Married as MSG Celebration Sparks NYPD Backlash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly already made things official—just not in the way many expected. According to The New York Post, the couple quietly exchanged vows in a private ceremony before what is expected to be a much larger wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden. The event on Friday, July 3, in Manhattan is expected to be a star-studded celebration for friends and family rather than the legal ceremony itself, although neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports.

One source described the couple as "already married," while another claimed the pair had legally wed before the public festivities. Reports have also suggested the intimate ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, though no official documentation or confirmation has been released. New York marriage licenses are not public records, making independent verification difficult. While questions remain about the legal ceremony, preparations for the reported celebration in New York have become increasingly visible. Internal police planning documents reportedly outline a rehearsal dinner for roughly 100 guests, followed by a larger reception expected to draw around 1,000 attendees inside Madison Square Garden. The memo reportedly schedules a cocktail hour before "a wedding and reception in the arena," with festivities continuing late into the evening. The scale of the event has also sparked debate over public resources. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis argued that the couple—not taxpayers—should cover the cost of the heightened police presence. "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand-person wedding at MSG safe," Malliotakis wrote. "Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook." Similar concerns have been raised by law enforcement officials. Scott Munro, president of New York City's detectives’ union, said officers have already logged significant overtime because of the NBA Finals, the FIFA World Cup, and Independence Day events.