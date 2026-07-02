Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26M to Charity Ahead of Reported MSG Wedding

Before the wedding bells ring, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have quietly pulled off one of the biggest celebrity giving campaigns of the year. Representatives for the couple confirmed to Variety that they donated $26 million to at least 20 charities across the United States, with the gifts supporting food banks, children's hospitals, educational organizations, youth programs and animal welfare groups. The wave of donations arrives just as reports continue to mount that the pair will marry over the July Fourth weekend in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden.

One of the first organizations to publicly confirm it had received support was City Harvest, which announced that Swift and Kelce donated $1 million to help feed more than 2.4 million New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity this summer. “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest,” CEO Jilly Stephens said. “This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry.” Stephens noted that the contribution comes as visits to food pantries remain near historic highs and additional federal funding cuts are expected to increase demand even further. The giving extends well beyond New York. According to the announcement, donations also went to Feeding America, Food Bank For NYC, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, several education initiatives, and three children's hospitals.