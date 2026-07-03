New York Knicks

Few moments define the New York Knicks like their NBA Finals runs in 1994 and 1999, periods that solidified their legacy in the city’s sports lore. Founded in 1946, this original NBA franchise calls Madison Square Garden home, a venue as iconic as the team itself. The Knicks’ orange and blue colors symbolize more than a brand—they represent a deep-rooted connection to New York’s basketball identity and culture. Knicks fans aren’t just spectators; they form a tight-knit community bound by decades of thrilling rivalries and unforgettable games. The energy inside Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game is unmatched, fueling a passionate atmosphere that keeps supporters coming back. Legendary players like Patrick Ewing continue to influence the team’s culture, making the Knicks a central figure in New York’s sports narrative.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Josh Hart Explains How His Nonchalant Attitude Contributed to the Knicks NBA Championship Win
Sports

How Josh Hart Stayed ‘Locked In’ During the Knicks’ NBA Championship Run

Inside the mindset that kept Hart locked in, the rituals around the Knicks’ historic run and why he says sacrifice mattered most.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
(L-R) Josh Hart and Tim Hardaway Sr.
Sports

Josh Hart Trolls Tim Hardaway Sr. Over His NBA Player Podcast Criticism

The newly crowned Knicks champion, who co-hosts a podcast with Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, loves turning criticism into comedy gold.

Will Lavin4 days ago
Jalen Brunson Scored the NBA Playoffs for the Knicks with a Broken Wrist—And He's Now Getting It Fixed
Sports

Jalen Brunson Won Knicks’ First Title in 53 Years With an Injured Wrist

He averaged 28.4 a night, dropped 45 in the clincher and silenced every doubter — with an injured wrist. Here’s how Jalen Brunson did the impossible.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Becky Hammon's Slight Against Jalen Brunson 'Inspired Him to Go Be Great'
Sports

How Becky Hammon’s Doubt Fueled Jalen Brunson’s Knicks Title Run

Mikal Bridges says Hammon’s doubt lit the fire. Brunson won a ring, dropped 45 in the clincher, and let his work—not his words—answer every critic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
'RHOA' Star Angela Oakley Says This One Thing Keeps Her Marriage to Knicks Legend Charles Oakley Alive
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Angela Oakley Reveals the One Ritual Saving Her Marriage to Charles Oakley

After a brutal Knicks-MSG feud and a brief split, Angela reveals the simple, “forever” ritual she and Charles Oakley refuse to give up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Advertisement
Jose Alvarado to Return to the New York Knicks on a 3-Year Deal
Sports

Knicks Re-Sign Hometown Hero Jose Alvarado on More Than $14M Deal

Fresh off a title and a viral playoff run, the Brooklyn-born guard cashes in with a deal worth more than $14M that keeps his gritty defense and New York swagger at MSG.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
(L-R) Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson.
Sports

Kevin Durant Issues Warning to Jalen Brunson After New York Knicks' Championship

His advice was in relation to accepting athlete partnerships, but also seemed like it pertained to basketball, too.

Trey Alston20 days ago
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in white jerseys during a game, one wearing a headband and arm sleeve.
Sports

Josh Hart Clowns Magazine Cover Saying Jalen Brunson 'Takes It All In': 'I Beg Your Pardon'

Josh Hart clowned 'New York' Magazine's Jalen Brunson cover after the subheadline sparked an obvious double entendre.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Angie Báez, former JPMorgan Chase executive who was fired after she was seen taking a Knicks trash can from the street.
Pop Culture

JPMorgan Chase Fires Executive Who Stole Knicks Parade Trash Can

A video of Angie Báez taking the trash can off the street racked up more than 5 million views.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

How to Buy the Basketball That Helped End the Knicks’ 53-Year Drought

OG Anunoby’s Game 4 Finals ball is headed to Sotheby’s, where it could sell for millions after helping set up the Knicks’ first title since 1973.

Maggie Ekberg23 days ago
Advertisement
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Style

Jordyn Woods' Lucky Orange Bag Is Heading to the Guggenheim

It became the New York Knicks' unofficial good-luck charm during their 2026 NBA Championship run.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Jalen Brunson wearing sunglasses and a cap stands outdoors, holding a "2026 Champions New York Knicks" flag. Trees and people are in the background.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Announces Debut Children's Book Days After Knicks Win First Title in 53 Years

Brunson partnered with Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends on 'Jalen Plays It All,' a 40-page picture book about him trying multiple sports before choosing basketball.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Gets Booed at MSG After Knicks Players Force On-Air Apology

At a live taping of 'The Roommates Show,' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart put ESPN's loudest skeptic on the spot in front of thousands of fans.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
OG Anunoby.
Sports

New York Knicks Champion OG Anunoby Is Helping Get NYC Shelter Cats Adopted

Three of the cats the NBA star picked for his "Starting Five" campaign found homes within days.

Trey Alston27 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App