Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Prep Is Transforming Madison Square Garden

The countdown to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding appears to have entered a new phase, with crews now visibly transforming Madison Square Garden ahead of the holiday weekend. According to People, workers were photographed unloading equipment, décor, and staging materials outside the iconic Manhattan venue, where the couple is widely expected to celebrate their wedding. Among the most eye-catching items were large production cases labeled "Garden Party" and an oversized crate marked "Mirror Ball"—a possible nod to Swift's music—as forklifts ferried more than 150 equipment boxes into the building. Temporary grass installations, landscaping materials, and other event décor were also spotted arriving, while a red carpet briefly appeared outside the arena's south entrance before later being removed.