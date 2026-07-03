Gold

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Logo sign for the fashion label Supreme shop in London, United Kingdom.
Style

Supreme Will Reportedly Release Gold Bars Very Soon

The pieces will consist of one ounce and one gram of .9999 fine gold.

Jose Martinez67 days ago
NBA Jeweler Zo Frost Arrested as Part of $2.8M Gold Bar Scam Targeting the Elderly
Sports

NBA Jeweler Zo Frost Arrested in $2.8M 'Gold Bar' Scam Targeting Elderly Victims (UPDATE)

How a jeweler to Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball allegedly helped turn elderly Texans’ life savings into $2.8M in gold coins.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
Jay Rock
Music

Jay Rock Gets First-Ever RIAA-Certified Gold Album

The TDE veteran has been putting out LPs since 2011.

Trey Alston362 days ago
A man in a black tuxedo with a bow tie smiles at an event. The background has partial text visible.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat and NLE Choppa’s “BUSTDOWN ROLLIE AVALANCHE” Gets Gold Certification

The song was released in May 2022 and came with an accompanying music video.

Mark Elibert433 days ago
A jeweled dog pendant, adorned with green and brown stones, displayed on a green fabric background.
Style

Alex Moss Unveils ‘Darryl’ Dog Chain Designed for Tyler, the Creator

The famed jeweler collaborates with the 'Chromakopia' rapper for a unique chain inspired by Tyler's fascination with Airedale Terriers.

Alex Ocho534 days ago
Advertisement
A close-up of an ornate gold bracelet with small, detailed portraits of historical figures on one side and engraved names on the other side
Life

Texas Woman Says She Accidentally Found 200-Year-Old $25K Bracelet in a Thrift Shop

The Houston-based antique jewelry dealer found the antique piece being sold for way less than its worth.

Alex Ocho712 days ago
Kodak Black performs shirtless on stage, holding a microphone, with a black vest flying in the air behind him
Music

Kodak Black Gets Custom Made Iced-Out Black and Mild Tips

The tips were created by the jewelry company TraxNYC.

tara mahadevan724 days ago
Image summarizes a police alert showing a suspect in tactical gear and a white box truck identified as the vehicle involved
Life

Nine People Charged in $14.5 Million Gold Heist in Toronto

Authorities say six people have been arrested in connection to the heist, which is said to be the largest in Canada's history.

Joshua Espinoza820 days ago
Music

Cam’ron’s Friend Says Humans and Aliens Trade Gold for WiFi: ‘You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up’

It's unclear where the conspiracy stems from, but everyone found it hilarious.

tara mahadevan910 days ago
Style

Drake Debuts Dog Leash Chain With 50 Carats of Diamonds in “First Person Shooter” Video

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn outdid herself with this one.

Alex Ocho975 days ago
Advertisement
Life

Air Canada Sued for $20M After Losing Gold Bars, Cash in Heist at Pearson Airport

There have yet to be any arrests and the stolen good have yet to be found.

Louis Pavlakos1009 days ago
Trick Daddy performs during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest
Music

Trick Daddy Spent $60,000 to Remove Gold Teeth He Got in 1994

Trick Daddy recently got rid of his iconic gold grills, as the Miami rapper, in his first dentist appointment in 15 years, spent $60,000 to upgrade to veneers.

Brad Callas1187 days ago
New coffee table book cover from IDEA
Style

‘Mouth Full of Golds’ Book Provides the Definitive Look at Famous Eddie’s Impact

While the book was first self-published back in 2021, ultimately selling out of its run, this edition from the team at IDEA is expanded to include Marc Jacobs.

Trace William Cowen1263 days ago
Latto shows off her chains
Style

Watch Latto Show Off Some of Her Jewelry Collection and Reveal How Much She Spent on Pieces

During the show-and-tell, Latto revealed to 'GQ' that her most expensive piece was an Icebox chain featuring the numbers “777” and a lottery machine. 

Brenton Blanchet1548 days ago
Young Buck photographed in Miami
Music

Young Buck Might Have to Forfeit Jewelry, Cars in Bankruptcy Case After Social Media Posts Showed Potential Assets

Court documents show that Young Buck might have to give up his expensive assets, like gold and diamond chains, and luxury cars, in his bankruptcy case.

tara mahadevan1554 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App