Kanye West Earns Two New Diamond Certifications Among Many Other Milestones

Kanye West has just received over five dozen new Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications — as well as a few Diamond ones, too.

On Friday (July 17), Ye received 68 new certifications from the Recording Industry of America, awarding a range of songs and albums from across his career the status of Gold (500,000 units), Platinum (1,000,000 units), Multi-Platinum, and Diamond (10,000,000 units).

Among those were Late Registration standout "Gold Digger" and 808s and Heartbreak lead single "Heartless," two songs that leapt past the 10 million mark since the last time the RIAA counted.

"Gold Digger" jumped from eight million units in 2020 to 13 million on Friday, while "Heartless" moved up to 14 million from its 2020 total of seven million.

Among the Ye albums that were awarded new certifications were The College Dropout (six million), Graduation (eight million), My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (five million), 808s and Heartbreak (four million), Yeezus (three million), and Jesus Is King (Platinum).