Kanye West Earns Two New Diamond Certifications Among Many Other Milestones

Kanye West has just received over five dozen new Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications — as well as a few Diamond ones, too.
On Friday (July 17), Ye received 68 new certifications from the Recording Industry of America, awarding a range of songs and albums from across his career the status of Gold (500,000 units), Platinum (1,000,000 units), Multi-Platinum, and Diamond (10,000,000 units).
Among those were Late Registration standout "Gold Digger" and 808s and Heartbreak lead single "Heartless," two songs that leapt past the 10 million mark since the last time the RIAA counted.
"Gold Digger" jumped from eight million units in 2020 to 13 million on Friday, while "Heartless" moved up to 14 million from its 2020 total of seven million.
Among the Ye albums that were awarded new certifications were The College Dropout (six million), Graduation (eight million), My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (five million), 808s and Heartbreak (four million), Yeezus (three million), and Jesus Is King (Platinum).
The list of awarded songs included "N****s in Paris" (12 million), "All of the Lights" (eight million), "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" (seven million), "Drunk and Hot Girls" (Gold), "Hey Mama" (Platinum), and "Runaway" (six million).
Kanye West's latest album Bully is not yet RIAA-certified. But it may be soon, since he recently released a deluxe version of the project. It includes two new songs, "OK" featuring Don Toliver and "MISSION CONTROL." All of the previously-released tracks also have new mixes.
One person who will be happy to hear the news is Dame Dash, who recently went on record to say that he thinks West is leagues better than Jay-Z.
Sitting down for a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dash discussed Jigga's recent Yankee Stadium concerts.
"When this dude does anything, it's so contrived," he said, pointing to the video of Beyoncé cutting her husband’s hair in the stands on night one of the New York shows. "It just seems like a script."
After claiming he only saw "urban press" report on the promo clip, Dash then declared that his former Roc-A-Fella Records business partner isn't "in the same league" as Kanye West, calling Jay-Z a "big fish in a very little pond" while labeling Ye a "real rockstar."