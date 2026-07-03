Gold Medal

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Latest Stories

Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Sports

Simone Biles Responds to Missed Inquiry That Might Have Cost Her Another Gold Medal: ‘Not a Big Deal’

Video footage shows that the decorated gymnast might've missed out on another Olympic gold due to an oversight by the scoring committee.

Noah Cortez665 days ago
Dr. Dre posing for a picture.
Music

Dr. Dre ‘Deadass Serious’ About Trying Out for Olympic Archery: ‘I Feel Like I Can Do Anything’

The producer and rapper claimed he first picked up the sport in junior high school.

Mark Elibert703 days ago
Simone Biles in a gymnastics uniform with stars and stripes, holding chalk at a competition
Sports

Simone Biles Claps Back at Former Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Who Criticized Team USA: 'Lack of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions'

In a now-deleted video, Skinner claimed that the current USA gymnastics team, with the exception of Biles, lacked "work ethic."

Alex Ocho716 days ago
Young Thug and Michael Phelps Twitter Exchange
Music

Young Thug Randomly Tweets Hypothetical Swimming Question to Michael Phelps From Jail

Understandably, only a few tweets have gone out on Thugger’s account since his May arrest. Two of those are now swimming-based questions for Michael Phelps.

Joshua Espinoza1416 days ago
This is a picture of Redmond Gerard.
Sports

17-Year-Old Red Gerard Won Team USA's First Gold Medal at the Winter Olympics

A teenager just took home Team USA's first gold medal.

jasmineg203078 days ago
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