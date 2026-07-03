Latest Stories
Simone Biles Responds to Missed Inquiry That Might Have Cost Her Another Gold Medal: ‘Not a Big Deal’
Video footage shows that the decorated gymnast might've missed out on another Olympic gold due to an oversight by the scoring committee.
Dr. Dre ‘Deadass Serious’ About Trying Out for Olympic Archery: ‘I Feel Like I Can Do Anything’
The producer and rapper claimed he first picked up the sport in junior high school.
Simone Biles Claps Back at Former Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Who Criticized Team USA: 'Lack of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions'
In a now-deleted video, Skinner claimed that the current USA gymnastics team, with the exception of Biles, lacked "work ethic."
Young Thug Randomly Tweets Hypothetical Swimming Question to Michael Phelps From Jail
Understandably, only a few tweets have gone out on Thugger’s account since his May arrest. Two of those are now swimming-based questions for Michael Phelps.
17-Year-Old Red Gerard Won Team USA's First Gold Medal at the Winter Olympics
A teenager just took home Team USA's first gold medal.