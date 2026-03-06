NBA Jeweler Zo Frost Arrested in $2.8M 'Gold Bar' Scam Targeting Elderly Victims (UPDATE)

UPDATE : Jostens issued a formal statement in response to the initial report, making clear that they had no knowledge of Zohaib Muhammad’s alleged illegal activities. “Jostens and its division, The Champions Collective, are not connected in any way to this situation and only became aware of it late on March 5,” the company said. “We have no ongoing relationship with Zohaib Muhammad or ZoFrost & Co. Neither ZoFrost nor Muhammad had any part in the production of rings, nor have they ever been present or involved in the manufacturing of any of our jewelry.” The statement continued: “The Champions Collective rings were produced entirely by our craftspeople in our facilities, and all materials were sourced and purchased through our standard suppliers, including all gold.” The original story is below. The arrest of a well-known jeweler tied to several NBA stars has shaken both the luxury jewelry world and professional sports circles.

According to Yardbarker, Zohaib Muhammad, the Houston-based designer known professionally as Zo Frost, was taken into custody on March 4 as part of a sweeping investigation into a $2.8 million fraud operation that allegedly targeted elderly victims across Texas.

Authorities told Fox26 that the 39-year-old jeweler—whose custom work has been worn by NBA players including Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, Chet Holmgren, and Cade Cunningham—now faces first-degree felony charges tied to theft and organized criminal activity. The case centers on a so-called “gold bar” scheme in which scammers posed as federal officials and pressured elderly victims into converting their life savings into gold coins. Victims were told the gold would be safeguarded by government authorities after their financial accounts were supposedly compromised. Instead, police say couriers collected the coins and funneled them through a broader network connected to jewelry businesses in the Houston area. The Friendswood Police Department says the investigation began in December 2025 after an 81-year-old resident was persuaded to convert $766,000 into 177 Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins. Detectives later uncovered additional victims in several Texas communities, with total losses reaching approximately $2.8 million. Muhammad was arrested in Kingwood following a series of search warrants executed across the region, including at a jewelry business in Houston’s Sharpstown area.