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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Golde London, Duvy, Big Sissy, TVGucci
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.
Smiley Drops New Album 'Buy or Bye 2,' f/ Drake, Duvy, Pressa, and More
Between the first 'Buy. or. Bye' and 'Buy or Bye 2,' Smiley has shown he's willing to put in the work to keep growing, as he ascends to the top.
Toronto's Golde London and GizzleStarrMade Link Up for Fiery Track "How Can I"
Rising Toronto rapper Golde London has joined forces with fellow local MC GizzleStarrMade for a triumphant new track, “How Can I,” produced by Chris Rich.
Watch Golde London's Music Video for "Lit Chick"
Toronto-based rapper Golde London has shared the music video for new track "Lit Chick" ahead of the release of her album BLESSED BE THE JAWN.