Golde London

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Toronto rapper Golde London
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Golde London, Duvy, Big Sissy, TVGucci

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1197 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022
Music

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Alex Nino Gheciu1631 days ago
Toronto rapper Smiley in front of L.A.'s Staples Centre
Music

Smiley Drops New Album 'Buy or Bye 2,' f/ Drake, Duvy, Pressa, and More

Between the first 'Buy. or. Bye' and 'Buy or Bye 2,' Smiley has shown he's willing to put in the work to keep growing, as he ascends to the top.

Natalie Harmsen1708 days ago
Toronto rapper Golde London poses on the set of her new music video for "How Can I"
Music

Toronto's Golde London and GizzleStarrMade Link Up for Fiery Track "How Can I"

Rising Toronto rapper Golde London has joined forces with fellow local MC GizzleStarrMade for a triumphant new track, “How Can I,” produced by Chris Rich.

Alex Nino Gheciu1742 days ago
Rapper Golde London in front of a pink background.
Music

Watch Golde London's Music Video for "Lit Chick"

Toronto-based rapper Golde London has shared the music video for new track "Lit Chick" ahead of the release of her album BLESSED BE THE JAWN.

Sydney Brasil1938 days ago
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