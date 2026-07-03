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Latest Stories
Sports
Jarryd Hayne Set To Return to NRL, Signs Deal With Gold Coast Titans
Jarryd Hayne has returned to the NRL, inking a giant deal with the Gold Coast Titans
Dan Pardalis3636 days ago
Sports
Court Told Gold Coast Titans Held Coded Drug Conversations
Courtroom hears players used words such as beer, beds and balls in coded conversations
Steve Duck3937 days ago
Pop Culture
Man Accused of Buying 40kg of Cocaine Claims he was Just Trying to get a Painting Job
Man arrested in connection with 40kg of cocaine, claims he knows nothing about it
Steve Duck3953 days ago