Drake Debuts Dog Leash Chain With 50 Carats of Diamonds in “First Person Shooter” Video

Ghosn shared a clearer photo of the chain to her Instagram and revealed the necklace was made out of a whopping two kilos (over four pounds) of 18-karat white gold, with 50 carats of diamonds for good measure.

“Feeling grateful 🥹 @champagnepapi," Ghosn wrote. "Thank you for giving us a chance to make something cool and incredible. 'Unleashed' For All the Dogs. ... Thank you for my incredible craftsmen for all the trial and error that went into this and all the devotion 💕.”

On her IG Stories, Ghosn shared clips of the chain being designed, as well as a screenshot of the moment Drake's "Nadine" lyric manifests as a dog wearing a collar with her name. "Not sure if it is a shout out but I will take it 😅😂," she wrote.