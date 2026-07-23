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MIKIMOTO and Chrome Hearts Reunite for 22K Gold Jewelry Capsule

In their second collaboration, Chrome Hearts and MIKIMOTO have reconnected for several gothic-inspired pieces.

Chrome Hearts
Image via Chrome Hearts

MIKIMOTO and Chrome Hearts have reconnected for a gothic-inspired jewelry run.

The two brands have unveiled the second installment of their Chrome MIKIMOTO collection, a five-piece capsule built entirely in 22k yellow gold and set with Akoya pearls and natural diamonds against a heavy metal aesthetic. The transition from the white gold foundation of the inaugural drop gives the new pieces a richer, more antique design.

The lineup spans a cross pendant necklace, a pearl and cross motif bracelet, a safety pin brooch, and two distinct drop earring styles. The centerpiece is the 22k Gold Cross Pearl Necklace, which pairs Chrome Hearts' signature floral cross hardware with Akoya pearls and natural diamonds.

According to Hypebeast, the collection is rolling out in extremely limited quantities spanning Chrome Hearts flagships in Tokyo, London, and New York, plus MIKIMOTO's Ginza Main Store in Tokyo's Ginza district.

The pairing traces back to 2020, when Jesse Jo Stark, eldest daughter of Chrome Hearts founders Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, set out to introduce pearls into the brand's fine jewelry line, per Dossier. Richard Stark then named Mikimoto as an ideal collaborator.

The first release featured 14 jewelry pieces, including a metal choker and drop earrings.

Mikimoto also aligned naturally with Chrome Hearts.

"In blending Mikimoto pearls with Chrome Hearts' bold designs, we're not just creating jewelry; we're challenging preconceptions about what luxury means in today's global culture," former Mikimoto CEO Yasuhiko Hashimoto said in 2024.

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