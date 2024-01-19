Cam’ron’s Friend Says Humans and Aliens Trade Gold for WiFi: ‘You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up’

Cam’ron and Mase took a little detour during a recent episode of It Is What It Is to discuss an outlandish conspiracy theory.

In a clip from Thursday’s show, Cam jumped on the phone with his friend who wanted to talk about humans and aliens trading gold for wifi. The Dipset rapper put his friend on speakerphone and held it up to the mic so Mase—who wasn’t in studio—could hear.

“I said we got our internet and wifi from them because our planet produces sulfur like no other planet. So we made an agreement,” Killa Cam’s friend explained around the 46:10 minute mark, as everyone attempted to stifle their laughter, to no avail.