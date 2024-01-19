Cam’ron’s Friend Says Humans and Aliens Trade Gold for WiFi: ‘You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up’

Cam’ron and Mase took a little detour during a recent episode of It Is What It Is to discuss an outlandish conspiracy theory.
In a clip from Thursday’s show, Cam jumped on the phone with his friend who wanted to talk about humans and aliens trading gold for wifi. The Dipset rapper put his friend on speakerphone and held it up to the mic so Mase—who wasn’t in studio—could hear.
“I said we got our internet and wifi from them because our planet produces sulfur like no other planet. So we made an agreement,” Killa Cam’s friend explained around the 46:10 minute mark, as everyone attempted to stifle their laughter, to no avail.
The friend provided additional details about aliens not liking nuclear weapons and aliens not wanting to teach humans how to fly. Cam’ron then asked, “What [do the aliens] need [the gold] for though?” to which his friend said, “I don’t know.”
Cam asked a couple more questions such as, “Who’s conducting the deal with the aliens on our side?”
“Well, we got a special part in the government for that. Not even the president is down with that,” his friend explained.
“But only America’s involved? Not Asia, not Russia?” Cam’ron asked.
“No, no, no. Everybody got they own … secret society in the government," the friend added.
Cam’ron finally ended the call. “You can’t make this shit up,” he said.
“Trading gold for wifi. Only a n***a from Harlem,” Mase replied.