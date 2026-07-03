Fourth Of July

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Music

Sexyy Red Recreates Disney Channel Wand Motion During Fourth of July Celebration

The St. Louis rapper waved sparklers while celebrating Independence Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Delta Air Lines Plane Hit by Fireworks on Fourth of July
Life

Delta Plane Hit by Firework on Fourth of July Sparks FAA Probe

Inside the midair ‘bang’ over Chicago, the FAA probe that followed, and what Delta says really happened on that Fourth of July flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
The Brooklyn Bridge Briefly Caught Fire During the 4th of July Celebrations
Life

Brooklyn Bridge Briefly Catches Fire During NYC July 4 Fireworks

Fireworks, smoke, and a city on edge: how a routine July 4 display sparked a Brooklyn Bridge fire and a chaotic night across New York City.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Advertisement
Close-up of basting brush arranged on barbeque against American flag.
Life

Over 1.7 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Right Before Fourth of July

Three people needed medical help after swallowing bristles, and it's the third wire-brush recall this year.

Maggie Ekberg13 days ago
Ebro Darden and 50 Cent
Music

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.

tara mahadevan17 days ago
Joey Chestnut, Competitive Hot Dog Eater, Pleads Guilty to Battery
Pop Culture

Joey Chestnut on Probation After 2 A.M. Slap Incident Caught on Camera

How a 2 a.m. Indiana bar slap caught on camera led Joey Chestnut to admit he was ‘pretty drunk’ and accept a misdemeanor plea.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Heidi Klum in a beige sleeveless suit and sunglasses, holding a tan handbag, walking outside with hair flowing.
Pop Culture

Heidi Klum’s Two Sons Tower Over Her in Rare New Pic

The model's two sons made a rare appearance.

Jane Lacroix375 days ago
Advertisement
A woman wearing a white tank top and orange Miami Marlins cap stands beside a car during a traffic stop
Life

Whoops: Woman With Road Rage Who Confronted Another Driver for Swerving Runs Into SUV

The ironic fender bender took place during Fourth of July weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams738 days ago
Danny Trejo posing in front of a mural. He is wearing a blue blazer over a black shirt with a necklace
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Fourth of July Incident Being Investigated as 'Targeted' Hate Crime (UPDATE)

The 80-year-old says someone in the crowd initially claimed the water balloon that struck him was filled with acid.

Jose Martinez738 days ago
Danny Trejo at an event, smiling broadly in a dark suit with a light blue shirt, standing in front of a Trejo's Tacos and El Rayo Tequila backdrop
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Involved in Brawl After Getting Hit With Water Balloon During July 4th Parade in Los Angeles

Trejo was knocked down but quickly got back to his feet to deal with whoever hit him with a water balloon.

Mark Elibert741 days ago
Drake and another man at a social event, both dressed in casual white shirts. Drake has his arm around the other man's shoulder while holding a drink
Pop Culture

Drake, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and More Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

The annual event featured a pick-up football game led by Brady and Rubin the day before.

Mark Elibert741 days ago
Several people are in a room filled with fireworks, with one man setting them off, causing an explosion of light and smoke. Only the back of one person is visible
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat's Stream With MrBeast Abruptly Ends With a Sh*tload of Fireworks Being Set Off Indoors

Whether it was Kai's actual streaming space or a fabricated set remains to be seen.

Zach Dionne743 days ago
Advertisement
Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas765 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says He's Got 'Beef' After White Party Snub, Michael Rubin Responds

The star-studded Fourth of July party boasted guests including Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott among countless others.

Joe Price1107 days ago
Life

Ben & Jerry's Demands United States of America Return Stolen Land in Fourth of July Letter

The famous ice cream company has gotten very political over the years.

Mark Elibert1108 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App