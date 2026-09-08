Jane Lacroix

Joined May 2025 | 25 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Heidi Klum in a beige sleeveless suit and sunglasses, holding a tan handbag, walking outside with hair flowing.

Heidi Klum’s Two Sons Tower Over Her in Rare New Pic

The model's two sons made a rare appearance.

Jane Lacroix437 days ago
Sofía Vergara in a floral dress, holding makeup products, standing against a pink background.

Sofia Vergara, 52, Turns Heads in Tiny Bikini While Sunbathing

The former 'Modern Family' actress enjoyed her vacation in style.

Jane Lacroix437 days ago
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at the White House Correspondents' Association event, posing against a blue backdrop.

Caitlyn Jenner's Friend and Manager Sophia Hutchins Dead at Age 29

The woman was killed in an accident on Wednesday morning.

Jane Lacroix440 days ago
Charlize Theron at an event, wearing a black outfit and hoop earrings, with an orange backdrop featuring bold text and patterns.

Charlize Theron, 49, Spills the Tea on Her 1-Night Stand With a 26-Year-Old

The actress is opening up about her recent hook up.

Jane Lacroix442 days ago
Advertisement
A group of people seated at an event, dressed formally. Two individuals in the center wear sunglasses, one with long hair and a beard.

Dave Grohl and Wife Jordyn Blum Make Rare Appearance 5 Months After Love Child Scandal

Five months after Grohl's bombshell cheating scandal, the couple were spotted out and about.

Jane Lacroix442 days ago
Halle Berry wears a floral outfit and while Van Hunt opts for a black tuxedo, as they walk on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers.

Halle Berry Ditches Bikini Bottoms While Dancing in New Video

The famous actress goofed off in front of the camera while supporting her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Jane Lacroix447 days ago
A man with a beard wearing a Phillies jersey stands in a stadium, holding a green bottle and raising his fist.

Why Jason Kelce Just Stripped Down to His Speedo

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player stripped down for fans.

Jane Lacroix449 days ago
French Montana wears a green jacket with white stripes stands near a reflective surface, looking sideways. The lighting is dim and moody.

French Montana Walks Out Of Interview After Refusing to Answer Drake and Rick Ross Question

The rapper has walked out of another interview.

Jane Lacroix449 days ago
Advertisement
Image

Pharrell Williams Gives Beyoncé a Lavish Gift at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

The iconic creative director of the luxe brand had something special for Queen Bey.

Jane Lacroix449 days ago
Image

Country Legend Dolly Parton, 79, Announces Major Musical Update

Parton made an important announcement something regarding her career.

Jane Lacroix451 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and black attire, stands next to Bianca Censori in a black fur coat on a red carpet.

Bianca Censori Opts for Edible Bikini While Out and About With Ye

The wife of the rapper opted for another daring outfit.

Jane Lacroix451 days ago
Elizabeth Hurley in a white dress smiles beside a man with long hair and sunglasses, wearing a black jacket, at an event.

Model Elizabeth Hurley and Beau Billy Ray Cyrus Cuddle Up At Miley Cyrus's Premiere

The couple cozied up together at Miley Cyrus's film premiere.

Jane Lacroix451 days ago
Ed Kelce wears a straw hat and sunglasses stands next to a man in a white cap and green shirt, both looking upwards, surrounded by a crowd.

Travis and Jason Kelce's Dad Confesses He Never Gave Them 'The Talk'

The NFL brother's dad admitted he left "the talk" to the school system.

Jane Lacroix456 days ago
Advertisement
Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh posing at an event, with the man in a tuxedo and the woman in a light pink dress, smiling at the camera.

Iconic Sitcom Star, 70, Reportedly Expecting 8th Child With Wife

The actor is preparing to welcome a new addition to his brood, according to reports.

Jane Lacroix456 days ago
Britney Spears performing on stage, wearing a white lace crop top, with her hair in two buns and a headset microphone.

Britney Spears Dances on Boat in Tiny Bikini After Visiting Church With 18-Year-Old Son

The pop star had quite the adventurous Sunday.

Jane Lacroix458 days ago
Eric Dane with short gray hair and a beard, wearing a suit, smiles at an event with a blurred background.

Eric Dane Reveals Shocking Progression Update Amid ALS Battle

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star revealed he has lost the use of one of his limbs.

Jane Lacroix458 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App