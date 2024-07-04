Kai Cenat and MrBeast's joint stream Wednesday night went out with a hell of a bang.

After a destructive Fourth of July fireworks war in the AMP House in 2023, 22-year-old Kai showed up this year with a beyond-massive stash of artillery for "defense" purposes. Then AMP Davis showed up and chaos reigned, abruptly ending the popular streamers' linkup.

The stream only made it to the 35-minute mark (see above) before Davis, 24, arrived with a large box in hand and kicked off Independence Day early in the name of revenge.

"Jimmy, you know where I spent the last year?" Davis asked 26-year-old MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson. "Not at the AMP House. I lived at my mom's house, I rented a hotel, I got a condo in the city of Atlanta—all 'cause of last July 4th."

"This is not even fucking safe, dumbass. Don't do it. Tomorrow, tomorrow!" Kai pleaded with Davis as he prepared to light the box labeled "professional use only."

"Hey, I'm gonna be honest with you MrBeast, if you don't leave, you gonna get blown up," Davis warned.