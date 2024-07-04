Kai Cenat and MrBeast's joint stream Wednesday night went out with a hell of a bang.
After a destructive Fourth of July fireworks war in the AMP House in 2023, 22-year-old Kai showed up this year with a beyond-massive stash of artillery for "defense" purposes. Then AMP Davis showed up and chaos reigned, abruptly ending the popular streamers' linkup.
The stream only made it to the 35-minute mark (see above) before Davis, 24, arrived with a large box in hand and kicked off Independence Day early in the name of revenge.
"Jimmy, you know where I spent the last year?" Davis asked 26-year-old MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson. "Not at the AMP House. I lived at my mom's house, I rented a hotel, I got a condo in the city of Atlanta—all 'cause of last July 4th."
"This is not even fucking safe, dumbass. Don't do it. Tomorrow, tomorrow!" Kai pleaded with Davis as he prepared to light the box labeled "professional use only."
"Hey, I'm gonna be honest with you MrBeast, if you don't leave, you gonna get blown up," Davis warned.
Cenat and Davis appeared to scrap a bit off-camera as the latter spent over a minute trying to light the fuse. Once it sparked, the two followed MrBeast's lead and darted out of the room.
"What the fuck? Why would you do that?" Kai could be heard screaming in the background as a grand finale erupted in the room for a solid 45 seconds.
Speculation immediately started brewing that the room wasn't Kai's actual streaming space but a set constructed for the stunt. On Twitch, the clip is titled "Davis Blows Up Kais Whole Room/AMP Crib."
In advertising his MrBeast stream, Cenat did promise that "war starts tonight."
Kai tweeted shortly after the fireworks show, "IM DONE WITH ALL THIS SHIT!!!!! BET."
While we wait to find out exactly what went down—and, if it truly was the AMP House, what the extent of the damage is—it's worth revisiting last year's scene: