Hannah Lifshutz Portrait

Hannah Lifshutz

Joined June 2017 | 663 posts
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Latest Stories

cvs caremark

People Circulating #CVSDeniesCare and #BoycottCVS Amid Debate Over Birth-Control Delivery

CVS Caremark is allegedly cutting payment rates for mail-order birth control prescriptions.

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
paris heat wave

July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth in 140 Years

Scientists began keeping track in 1880.

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
autumn leaves

How 'Christian Girl Autumn' Became the Anti 'Hot Girl Summer'

Megan Thee Stallion won Summer 2019 when she coined the ubiquitous term "Hot Girl Summer."

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
demarcus cousins

Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL in Knee During Las Vegas Workout

Cousins will likely miss the entirety of next season.

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
dove cameron

Dove Cameron Responds to Critics Who Shamed Her Over Braless Selfie

The Disney star posted two photos and shared quotes about female expression.

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
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danny masterson

Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Sued for Allegedly Stalking Sexual Assault Victims

Four women have filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging they were harassed by agents of the Church.

Hannah Lifshutz2590 days ago
mining

Trump Administration Rolls Back Endangered Species Act, Sparking Criticism From Environmentalists

The landmark conservation law is credited with rescuing the bald eagle, the grizzly bear, the American alligator, and more from extinction.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
number neighbor

L.A. Woman Warns People About 'Number Neighbor' After Receiving Death Threats

One woman intended to engage in a blind, friendly correspondence when her "number neighbor" experience quickly turned out to be terrifying.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator Unveils Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 Lineup

Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 will be taking place on Nov. 9 and 10 at the Dodger Stadium Grounds.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
trina

Trina's Head A&R Accuses Nicki Minaj of Being a 'Deceiver' and 'Manipulator'

This isn't the first time Nicki's lack of support for other female artists in the industry has been called out.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
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lady gaga

Lady Gaga Spearheads Plan to Fund 160 Classroom Projects in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy

The singer announced she is working alongside her Born This Way foundation and partnering with crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose.org.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
friends

'Friends' Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Big-Screen Debut

A handful of 'Friends' episodes will air in theaters 25 years after the show premiered on television.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
william barr

William Barr Says There Were ‘Serious Irregularities’ at NY Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Barr said. “The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
versace

Versace, Coach, and Givenchy Apologize for T-Shirts That Allegedly Undermine Chinese Sovereignty

By listing Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau as independent countries, the brands undermined China's territorial claims over the regions.

Hannah Lifshutz2593 days ago
off white virgil abloh

Farfetch Acquires Off-White Holding Company New Guards Group for $675 Million

The Italian holding company is home to many of the industry's leading brands, including Palm Angels, Heron Preston, and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago
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walmart el paso

Walmart Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Gun Sales in Wake of Mass Shootings

23-year-old category manager Thomas Marshall organized the sick-out general strike against his employer.

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago
plantation tour

White Woman Sparks Backlash for Complaining About Feeling 'Bashed About the Slavery' During Plantation Tour

The woman wrote a viral review complaining about the tour being "so radical about slave treatment."

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago
usc health center

48 Male Patients Say USC Campus Doctor Sexually Abused Them and the University Knew

Some of the men were as young as 18-years-old and struggling with their sexuality at the time of their visits to the university health center.

Hannah Lifshutz2597 days ago

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