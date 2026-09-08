Hannah Lifshutz
Latest Stories
People Circulating #CVSDeniesCare and #BoycottCVS Amid Debate Over Birth-Control Delivery
CVS Caremark is allegedly cutting payment rates for mail-order birth control prescriptions.
July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded on Earth in 140 Years
Scientists began keeping track in 1880.
How 'Christian Girl Autumn' Became the Anti 'Hot Girl Summer'
Megan Thee Stallion won Summer 2019 when she coined the ubiquitous term "Hot Girl Summer."
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Suffers Torn ACL in Knee During Las Vegas Workout
Cousins will likely miss the entirety of next season.
Dove Cameron Responds to Critics Who Shamed Her Over Braless Selfie
The Disney star posted two photos and shared quotes about female expression.
Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Sued for Allegedly Stalking Sexual Assault Victims
Four women have filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging they were harassed by agents of the Church.
Trump Administration Rolls Back Endangered Species Act, Sparking Criticism From Environmentalists
The landmark conservation law is credited with rescuing the bald eagle, the grizzly bear, the American alligator, and more from extinction.
L.A. Woman Warns People About 'Number Neighbor' After Receiving Death Threats
One woman intended to engage in a blind, friendly correspondence when her "number neighbor" experience quickly turned out to be terrifying.
Tyler, the Creator Unveils Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 Lineup
Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 will be taking place on Nov. 9 and 10 at the Dodger Stadium Grounds.
Trina's Head A&R Accuses Nicki Minaj of Being a 'Deceiver' and 'Manipulator'
This isn't the first time Nicki's lack of support for other female artists in the industry has been called out.
Lady Gaga Spearheads Plan to Fund 160 Classroom Projects in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy
The singer announced she is working alongside her Born This Way foundation and partnering with crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose.org.
'Friends' Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Big-Screen Debut
A handful of 'Friends' episodes will air in theaters 25 years after the show premiered on television.
William Barr Says There Were ‘Serious Irregularities’ at NY Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide
“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Barr said. “The victims deserve justice and they will get it.”
Versace, Coach, and Givenchy Apologize for T-Shirts That Allegedly Undermine Chinese Sovereignty
By listing Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau as independent countries, the brands undermined China's territorial claims over the regions.
Farfetch Acquires Off-White Holding Company New Guards Group for $675 Million
The Italian holding company is home to many of the industry's leading brands, including Palm Angels, Heron Preston, and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.
Walmart Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Gun Sales in Wake of Mass Shootings
23-year-old category manager Thomas Marshall organized the sick-out general strike against his employer.
White Woman Sparks Backlash for Complaining About Feeling 'Bashed About the Slavery' During Plantation Tour
The woman wrote a viral review complaining about the tour being "so radical about slave treatment."
48 Male Patients Say USC Campus Doctor Sexually Abused Them and the University Knew
Some of the men were as young as 18-years-old and struggling with their sexuality at the time of their visits to the university health center.