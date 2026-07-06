GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

SHOWS

BETS

Life

Death of Missing Mississippi Teen Confirmed by Family: 'Nolan Was a Special Soul'

The family asked for "time to grieve."

From the air, the beaches of Horn Island appear free of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, June 26, 2010.
Image via James Edward Bates/Biloxi Sun Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Nolan Wells, a Mississippi teenager who disappeared over the Fourth of July weekend, is now confirmed dead, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter announced on Monday (July 6) that a body, which the county coroner said resembled Wells, had been found at 8:40 a.m. that morning.

The body was found in the water near the western tip of Horn Island, which is where Wells headed with friends on Saturday (July 4). Friends saw him on the island that afternoon, but what happened after that is still unknown.

Authorities said that final identification of the body is still pending as they conduct DNA testing. Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, confirmed her son’s passing on social media.

After thanking everyone involved in the massive search effort, Wonsley wrote, “His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others.

“Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son,” she continued. “I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve.”

Wells, 18, was set to begin his sophomore year at Southwest Mississippi Community College and was a wide receiver on the school’s football team. The college’s dean, Steven Bishop, shared a statement after the body was found.

“The entire Southwest family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Nolan Wells,” he said. “Nolan Wells was an exemplary student, athlete, friend, and teammate.

“We remember Nolan as a well respected young man who was very popular among friends and faculty. We loved Nolan, and he will be greatly missed. Our continued prayers will be with the Wells family now and in the days to come.”

“He could spark up a whole room,” one of Wells’ friends told the Sun Herald newspaper.

Related Stories

Missing California Teen With Autism Found Safe In Utah After 2 Years
Life

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

Connerjack Oswalt, who was diagnosed with autism about eight years ago, was found in Park City, Utah, last week. He has since been reunited with his family.

Joshua Espinoza1565 days ago
George Smyth
Life

Teen Still Missing After Making Emergency Call While on Solo Hike Near Dracula’s Castle in Romania

Romanian authorities are searching for George Smyth, an 18-year-old UK man who disappeared during a solo hike near the village of Bran.

Joshua Espinoza235 days ago
Missing Boy Reportedly Went to NYC to Meet Someone Off Roblox
Life

Missing Boy Reportedly Went to NYC to Meet Someone Off Roblox

15-year-old Thomas Medlin has been missing for two weeks, and his mother claims he went to NYC to meet someone he met on Roblox.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App