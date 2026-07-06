Death of Missing Mississippi Teen Confirmed by Family: 'Nolan Was a Special Soul'

Nolan Wells, a Mississippi teenager who disappeared over the Fourth of July weekend, is now confirmed dead, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter announced on Monday (July 6) that a body, which the county coroner said resembled Wells, had been found at 8:40 a.m. that morning.

The body was found in the water near the western tip of Horn Island, which is where Wells headed with friends on Saturday (July 4). Friends saw him on the island that afternoon, but what happened after that is still unknown.

Authorities said that final identification of the body is still pending as they conduct DNA testing. Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, confirmed her son’s passing on social media.

After thanking everyone involved in the massive search effort, Wonsley wrote, “His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heartbroken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others.