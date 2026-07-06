GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Druski with glasses and a beard, wearing a gray suit, is smiling while holding a trophy on stage with a red background.
Image via Getty/Craig Barritt/The Webby Awards

Arguably, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without one of the most Fourth of July-iest people to have ever walked the face of the earth filming themselves singing a Luke Combs song into a mirror.

Indeed, as seen below, Druski again revived the remarkably transformative look he donned for his shrewdly hilarious “Proud to Be American” skit to mark the holiday. After singing a bit of the Combs track “Six Feet Apart,” faux accent and all, the recent BET Awards host tucked in a closing utterance of “bring home the troops,” a phrase he also employed in the original skit.

Given the choice of attire, the timely behind-the-scenes clip would appear to stem from a recent BET Awards promo shoot that also featured Chris Rock. The NASCAR-loving, Springsteen-belting character’s original appearance, meanwhile, came back in September 2025, though the skit in question is always worth a rewatch.

“Proud to Be American,” which came in at No. 7 on Complex’s ranking of Druski’s funnest skits, is a precursor, of sorts, to what may very well go down as the comedian’s most biting piece of satire, i.e. his unfathomably funny take on “how conservative women in America act.

That one, like many of his most undeniable hits, placed Druski at the center of a larger conversation on social media, a place he’s clearly comfortable being. It also landed in the top spot of Complex’s aforementioned ranking of his funniest skits, as seen in full here.

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski speaks onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Druski Recreates Mega Church Skit at BET Awards

Druski went into the archives and brought out one of his most popular skits to open the BET Awards 2026.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Druski
Pop Culture

Druski as 2026 BET Awards Host: 5 of His Best and Funniest Moments From the Show

The comedian clocked in on Sunday to celebrate the awards show's 25th anniversary.

tara mahadevan28 days ago
Druski makes a triangle shape with his hands against a red background, parodying Jay-Z.
Pop Culture

Watch Druski Give His Best Jay-Z Impression at 2026 BET Awards

Druski took inspiration from HOV's much-discussed Roots Picnic freestyle for the impression.

Trace William Cowen28 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App