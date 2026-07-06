Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Arguably, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without one of the most Fourth of July-iest people to have ever walked the face of the earth filming themselves singing a Luke Combs song into a mirror.

Indeed, as seen below, Druski again revived the remarkably transformative look he donned for his shrewdly hilarious “Proud to Be American” skit to mark the holiday. After singing a bit of the Combs track “Six Feet Apart,” faux accent and all, the recent BET Awards host tucked in a closing utterance of “bring home the troops,” a phrase he also employed in the original skit.

Given the choice of attire, the timely behind-the-scenes clip would appear to stem from a recent BET Awards promo shoot that also featured Chris Rock. The NASCAR-loving, Springsteen-belting character’s original appearance, meanwhile, came back in September 2025, though the skit in question is always worth a rewatch.