Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Arguably, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without one of the most Fourth of July-iest people to have ever walked the face of the earth filming themselves singing a Luke Combs song into a mirror.
Indeed, as seen below, Druski again revived the remarkably transformative look he donned for his shrewdly hilarious “Proud to Be American” skit to mark the holiday. After singing a bit of the Combs track “Six Feet Apart,” faux accent and all, the recent BET Awards host tucked in a closing utterance of “bring home the troops,” a phrase he also employed in the original skit.
Given the choice of attire, the timely behind-the-scenes clip would appear to stem from a recent BET Awards promo shoot that also featured Chris Rock. The NASCAR-loving, Springsteen-belting character’s original appearance, meanwhile, came back in September 2025, though the skit in question is always worth a rewatch.
“Proud to Be American,” which came in at No. 7 on Complex’s ranking of Druski’s funnest skits, is a precursor, of sorts, to what may very well go down as the comedian’s most biting piece of satire, i.e. his unfathomably funny take on “how conservative women in America act.”
That one, like many of his most undeniable hits, placed Druski at the center of a larger conversation on social media, a place he’s clearly comfortable being. It also landed in the top spot of Complex’s aforementioned ranking of his funniest skits, as seen in full here.