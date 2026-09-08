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Nike Releases Statement Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.'s $20 Million Lawsuit Verdict
"With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award," the brand tells Complex.
Schoolboy Q Jokes 'Canadian Police Don't Want Nobody From TDE Performing' as Toronto Tour Opener Gets Canceled
"If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it," Q tweeted.
Kendrick's "Not Like Us" Gets Fan-Made Video Game That Lets You Wop-Wop-Wop-Wop-Wop Owls All Day
Designer Richie Branson calls it "a free love letter to video games and hip-hop."
Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'
"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.
Rays' Wander Franco Formally Charged With Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Minor in Dominican Republic
The 23-year-old shortstop is accused of conducting a relationship with a 14-year-old and paying her mother large sums.
Kai Cenat's Stream With MrBeast Abruptly Ends With a Sh*tload of Fireworks Being Set Off Indoors
Whether it was Kai's actual streaming space or a fabricated set remains to be seen.
Diddy Accused of Rape in Lawsuit From Woman Who Says She Met Him as a Fashion Institute Student in the '90s
The latest lawsuit against Diddy comes after the release of surveillance footage showing him assault Cassie in 2016.
Drake Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss to '10 Things I Hate About You' Poetry Scene
Julia Stiles has entered the beef.
Quavo Calls Chris Brown the 'Crackhead Michael Jackson' on Diss Track Response "Over Hoes & B*tches" f/ Takeoff
The Migos MC's response to the R&B hitmaker's "Weakest Link" is here.
LAPD Reportedly Investigating After Ye Punched Man Who Allegedly 'Physically Assaulted' Bianca Censori (UPDATE)
TMZ claims police are "reaching out to Kanye for his side of the story."
Drake Tells Rick Ross He 'Shoulda Just Asked for Another Feature,' Rozay Demands Apology and BBL Confession
Ross doubts Drake will respond to his "Champagne Moments" diss, saying the "pace is boring me, it's moving too slow."
J. Cole Surprises Fans With 'Might Delete Later' Project f/ Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Ab-Soul, and More
Cole's been quiet on the album front since 2021's 'The Off-Season.'
Rick Ross Films Himself Listening to Kendrick's Incendiary "Like That" Verse Coming for Drake and J. Cole
Untangling what exactly could be going on between Ross and Drake is going to take some work.
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's Album: 'Motherf*ck the Big 3, N***a It's Just Big Me'
Cole rapped on Drake's "First Person Shooter" mode last year, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league."
YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me' (UPDATE)
The social media personality called Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, "Milo Pedofilist" while airing out her side of the story.
Kanye Says 'F*ck Drake' and Plenty Other Enemies While Celebrating "Carnival" Hitting No. 1
"And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout]," the 46-year-old wrote while throwing barbs at Adidas and other nemeses.
Drake and Sexyy Red Have a Baby in "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Co-Starring SZA
From 'For All the Dogs' straight to the maternity ward, as directed by Drake.
Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations of Partner Abuse, Toxic Behavior and Intimidation on ‘Lovecraft Country’
The 'New York Times' spent more than four months interviewing 20 individuals with troubling stories about Majors.