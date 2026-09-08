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Zach Dionne

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Look, I made you some content.

Joined October 2014 | 161 posts
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Latest Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. on the red carpet at the amfAR event, wearing a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie

Nike Releases Statement Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.'s $20 Million Lawsuit Verdict

"With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award," the brand tells Complex.

Zach Dionne791 days ago
Man on stage performing, wearing a light hoodie and cap, with his face displayed prominently on a large screen behind him during a music event

Schoolboy Q Jokes 'Canadian Police Don't Want Nobody From TDE Performing' as Toronto Tour Opener Gets Canceled

"If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it," Q tweeted.

Zach Dionne792 days ago
Person hitting an owl-shaped piñata with a bat (left) and a pixel art of a person preparing to hit an owl with a bat (right)

Kendrick's "Not Like Us" Gets Fan-Made Video Game That Lets You Wop-Wop-Wop-Wop-Wop Owls All Day

Designer Richie Branson calls it "a free love letter to video games and hip-hop."

Zach Dionne794 days ago
Drake clapping at an event; Serena Williams in a glamorous gown speaking on stage

Drake Clowned by Serena Williams as She Celebrates Kendrick's "Not Like Us" at ESPYs: 'He Will Make Your Hometown Not Like You'

"The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him—'seat's taken,'" Williams told a cackling crowd at the awards show.

Zach Dionne798 days ago
Yankees' pitcher Domingo Germán in a white shirt escorted by police officers, including one in a police beret

Rays' Wander Franco Formally Charged With Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Minor in Dominican Republic

The 23-year-old shortstop is accused of conducting a relationship with a 14-year-old and paying her mother large sums.

Zach Dionne800 days ago
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Several people are in a room filled with fireworks, with one man setting them off, causing an explosion of light and smoke. Only the back of one person is visible

Kai Cenat's Stream With MrBeast Abruptly Ends With a Sh*tload of Fireworks Being Set Off Indoors

Whether it was Kai's actual streaming space or a fabricated set remains to be seen.

Zach Dionne806 days ago
Artist Diddy performing on stage, holding a microphone up, wearing a white jacket, black shirt, and sunglasses, with a spotlight behind him

Diddy Accused of Rape in Lawsuit From Woman Who Says She Met Him as a Fashion Institute Student in the '90s

The latest lawsuit against Diddy comes after the release of surveillance footage showing him assault Cassie in 2016.

Zach Dionne847 days ago
Two artists expressively performing on stage, one in a monochrome outfit, the other in red with a mic

Quavo Calls Chris Brown the 'Crackhead Michael Jackson' on Diss Track Response "Over Hoes & B*tches" f/ Takeoff

The Migos MC's response to the R&amp;B hitmaker's "Weakest Link" is here.

Zach Dionne878 days ago
Music artist in a spotlight on stage with a solemn expression, wearing a loose-fitting jacket

LAPD Reportedly Investigating After Ye Punched Man Who Allegedly 'Physically Assaulted' Bianca Censori (UPDATE)

TMZ claims police are "reaching out to Kanye for his side of the story."

Zach Dionne883 days ago
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Drake on stage with a microphone, and Rick Ross performing, both in casual attire

Drake Tells Rick Ross He 'Shoulda Just Asked for Another Feature,' Rozay Demands Apology and BBL Confession

Ross doubts Drake will respond to his "Champagne Moments" diss, saying the "pace is boring me, it's moving too slow."

Zach Dionne884 days ago
Album cover with blurred text "MIGHT DELETE LATER" and a parental advisory label in the corner

J. Cole Surprises Fans With 'Might Delete Later' Project f/ Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Ab-Soul, and More

Cole's been quiet on the album front since 2021's 'The Off-Season.'

Zach Dionne896 days ago
Rick Ross

Rick Ross Films Himself Listening to Kendrick's Incendiary "Like That" Verse Coming for Drake and J. Cole

Untangling what exactly could be going on between Ross and Drake is going to take some work.

Zach Dionne904 days ago
Two performers on stage, one with a raised peace sign and another with a microphone

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's Album: 'Motherf*ck the Big 3, N***a It's Just Big Me'

Cole rapped on Drake's "First Person Shooter" mode last year, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league."

Zach Dionne910 days ago
YesJulz and Kanye

YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me' (UPDATE)

The social media personality called Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, "Milo Pedofilist" while airing out her side of the story.

Zach Dionne918 days ago
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Musician in a leather jacket and mask standing by a wall

Kanye Says 'F*ck Drake' and Plenty Other Enemies While Celebrating "Carnival" Hitting No. 1

"And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout]," the 46-year-old wrote while throwing barbs at Adidas and other nemeses.

Zach Dionne920 days ago

Drake and Sexyy Red Have a Baby in "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Co-Starring SZA

From 'For All the Dogs' straight to the maternity ward, as directed by Drake.

Zach Dionne946 days ago

Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations of Partner Abuse, Toxic Behavior and Intimidation on ‘Lovecraft Country’

The 'New York Times' spent more than four months interviewing 20 individuals with troubling stories about Majors.

Zach Dionne952 days ago

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