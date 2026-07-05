Brooklyn Bridge Briefly Catches Fire During NYC July 4 Fireworks

According to The New York Times , fire crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, after flames broke out on the iconic suspension bridge, which had already been closed to traffic for the annual fireworks display. According to the New York City Fire Department, two fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters seen spraying water onto the burning section before returning attention to the festivities. The fire was contained without spreading beyond the immediate area.

New York City's Fourth of July celebration delivered its signature fireworks spectacle—but not without a frightening twist. As pyrotechnics lit up the skyline during the Independence Day celebrations, a fire erupted on the Brooklyn Bridge, sending flames and a column of smoke into the air before firefighters quickly brought the situation under control. No injuries were reported, though the incident capped an eventful night that also saw a mass shooting in Coney Island just minutes later.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which has connected Manhattan and Brooklyn since 1883, has long served as one of the city's most recognizable backdrops for Independence Day celebrations. Massive crowds gather along the East River every year to watch the fireworks, while officials routinely close nearby roadways and pedestrian access as part of extensive safety planning.

The fire itself did not catch officials by surprise. An FDNY spokesperson said "such fires are not unexpected" during large-scale fireworks events and explained that keeping spectators at a safe distance is part of the department's planning precisely because of that possibility.

The city's fireworks schedule had also been moved earlier in the evening after forecasters warned of severe weather that disrupted holiday celebrations across the East Coast.

The night took a far more serious turn less than an hour later. Around 10:37 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood, where eight people—including four children ages 6, 7, 12, and 14—were struck by gunfire. The victims also included two men and two women.

According to the NYPD, seven victims were listed in stable condition, while a 21-year-old woman remained in critical condition. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, but no arrests had been announced as of this writing.