July Fourth

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4xtra.
Music

No Jumper’s 4xtra Reportedly Loses Hand in Gory Firework Accident After Online Threat

No Jumper owner Adam22 said his co-host was also "blind for a few hours."

Trey Alston377 days ago
Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas765 days ago
Pills representing the dangers of drug interaction
Life

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Claim 9 Lives in Florida County Over July 4th Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a batch of various fentanyl-laced drugs left nine people dead of apparent overdoses in Gadsden County, Florida.

Joe Price1472 days ago
philadelphia fireworks police shooting
Life

2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show

The shooting took place in Philaedelphia's Fairmount-Art Museum district where thousands of people were gathering for July Fourth celebrations.

Daniel Barna1473 days ago
Highland Park shooting photo July 4th
Life

7 People Dead, 46 Reported Wounded in Shooting at Fourth of July Parade in Illinois (UPDATE)

Over 50 people were shot Monday morning during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A 21-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

Brad Callas1474 days ago
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Matthew McConaughey
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Says U.S. 'Going Through Puberty' in Independence Day Video Message

Matthew McConaughey shared a July 4th video message in which he said the U.S. is "basically going through puberty," and called for Americans to "keep maturing."

Brad Callas1838 days ago
Will Smith attends the "Concussion" New York premiere.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Pays for 4th of July Fireworks Display in New Orleans

After learning that New Orleans could possibly cancel its Fourth of July fireworks display for a second straight year, Will Smith offered to foot the bill.

Jose Martinez1838 days ago
ocean-city-fireworks
Life

Video Shows Accidental July 4th Fireworks Explosion in Maryland

Employees of the fireworks company tasked with running July 4th celebrations in Ocean City, MD were injured Sunday when the fireworks accidentally detonated.

Brad Callas1839 days ago
indiana lynching investigation
Life

Indiana Police Investigating Alleged Lynching Attempt of Black Man on 4th of July

An investigation has been launched into an incident involving a Black man named Vauhxx Rush Booker who believed that five white men were trying to lynch him.

Jose Martinez2201 days ago
Dave Chappelle
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Threw a Social-Distanced July 4 Party With Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, and More

Over the weekend, Dave Chappelle threw a social-distancing conscious block party with Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, Common, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Gavin Evans2201 days ago
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miley july 4
Music

Miley Cyrus: 'It Ain't a Party in the USA' Until There is 'Liberty and Justice For All'

Miley Cyrus dismisses Fourth of July celebrations and her anthemic song "Party in the U.S.A.," saying there isn't anything to honor until everyone has freedom.

tara mahadevan2203 days ago
texas
Life

Texas Fireworks Stand Robber Shot in Face With His Own Gun

It doesn't get much more American than this.

Trace William Cowen2569 days ago
fire
Life

Miami Fireworks Show Interrupted by 'Suspicious Package' Investigation

Bummers abounded amid the confusion, which resulted in what Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo called a "major disappointment."

Trace William Cowen2569 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Shows Off Mangled Hand in Fireworks PSA 1 Year After Accident

Watch Jason Pierre-Paul show off his mangled hand in a fireworks PSA one year after his accident.

Gavin Evans3669 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Explains What Happened During His July 4th Fireworks Accident

Jason Pierre-Paul explains his July 4th fireworks accident

Brett Pollakoff3861 days ago
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