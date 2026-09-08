Maggie Ekberg
Latest Stories
Two ‘Love Island USA’ Bombshells Linked to Sincere Rhea Just Shared an NYFW Runway
One of Season 8’s messier romantic webs just got an unexpected fashion-week epilogue.
Ryan Garcia Wants Tank Davis to Get a ‘Tune-Up’ Before He’ll Fight Him Again
The WBC welterweight champion wants the rematch at 147 pounds and says Tank should take a tune-up fight first.
Christy Carlson Romano Says Hilary Duff’s Mom Once Sized Her Up Over Lunch Before Issuing a Warning
The 'Cadet Kelly' star says Susan Duff clocked her as a 'yes woman' and gave her advice that took 15 years to sink in.
Why the Names on the 9/11 Memorial Aren’t in Alphabetical Order
More than 1,200 family requests helped shape the memorial's 'meaningful adjacencies,' keeping loved ones, friends and colleagues together.
These Tiny Bugs Reminded a Scientist of Taylor Swift — Now She Has an Entire Genus Named After Her
The bugs sat in museum collections for decades before a lifelong Swiftie turned their blonde-and-red look into a scientific tribute.
Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin Hits Venice Red Carpet at ‘Furies’ Premiere
Emily Compagno, Kayce Smith and Leah McCourt all landed on some version of the same verdict: ‘stunning.’
Sophie Rain Says WNBA Drama Is ‘Probably Amped Up’ to Get Attention
The OnlyFans star agreed with Bill Maher’s ‘soap opera’ take and suggested the league’s drama may be helping fuel its growing popularity.
Aubrey O’Day Claims Music Stars Made Her ‘Pay-for-Play’ Offers Worth Up to $150K
She says the unnamed artists made the offers during her rise in music, including one who allegedly promised a label deal and feature.
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Was Absolutely Not Having This Question
The World No. 1 pushed back after a reporter described her pre-tournament week as 'lots of parties and fun.'
Ryan Garcia Doubles Down on Conor Benn ‘Amateur’ Dig From Emily Austin Interview
WBC champ Ryan Garcia told sports commentator Emily Austin months ago that Conor Benn still fought 'like an amateur.' Now the two are finally headed for the ring.
Julia Stiles’ ‘DWTS’ Reveal Sparks ‘Cheating’ Jokes for the Most 2001 Reason
The actress’ new ballroom gig has fans convinced Sara Johnson’s Juilliard acceptance letter should count as prior dance experience.
Kesha Strips Down for First-Ever Lingerie Campaign as a ‘Free Woman’
The pop star’s latest act of independence involves red lace, a megaphone and a whole lot of confidence.
Donna Mills Says Her ‘Knots Landing’ Chemistry With Ted Shackelford Didn’t End at ‘Cut’
Four decades later, the 'Knots Landing' legend is spilling on what made those steamy Gary-and-Abby scenes work — and why her co-star came out on top in the kissing department.
Green Velvet Is Bringing Three Decades of Chicago House to the Las Vegas Strip
The man behind 'Flash' and 'La La Land' is trading Chicago for golden hour as one of Vegas’ newest nightlife spots hands him the rooftop.
Mike Tyson Serves Up Floyd Mayweather Fight Update at Sugar Factory: ‘I Believe It’s Still On’
Protein Sliders were on the menu at Sugar Factory, but the 60-year-old still had Mayweather on the brain as he offered a fresh update on their delayed fight.
Jake Paul’s MVP Taps Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin for Historic TikTok Fight
Eighteen fight trips a year means Austin knows her way around fight week. This one came with TikTok history, Serrano’s 50th win and a fresh seat inside Jake Paul’s growing boxing machine.
How Ryan Garcia Became One of Boxing’s Most Viral Streamers
Ryan Garcia has leaned into streaming on Kick as he prepares to face Conor Benn on September 12.
Musician Who Worked With LL Cool J Brings Hip-Hop to a Traditional Industry
After nearly 15 years chasing music, Brian Desind applied the lessons of hip-hop, streetwear and sneaker culture to a business few expected them to reach.