Maggie Ekberg

Joined May 2025 | 251 posts
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From left: Sol Dean at Peacock’s Love Island USA Season 8 reunion at Universal Studios Hollywood on Aug. 9, 2026; Sincere Rhea on Love Island USA; and Amora Cacheé Robinson

Two ‘Love Island USA’ Bombshells Linked to Sincere Rhea Just Shared an NYFW Runway

One of Season 8’s messier romantic webs just got an unexpected fashion-week epilogue.

Maggie Ekberg4 hours ago
WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia poses before entering the ring for a title fight against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2026. | Gervonta "Tank" Davis reacts during a press conference at Kaseya Center on September 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Ryan Garcia Wants Tank Davis to Get a ‘Tune-Up’ Before He’ll Fight Him Again

The WBC welterweight champion wants the rematch at 147 pounds and says Tank should take a tune-up fight first.

Maggie Ekberg2 days ago
Christy Carlson Romano attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Hilary Duff performs at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2026 in London, England.

Christy Carlson Romano Says Hilary Duff’s Mom Once Sized Her Up Over Lunch Before Issuing a Warning

The 'Cadet Kelly' star says Susan Duff clocked her as a 'yes woman' and gave her advice that took 15 years to sink in.

Maggie Ekberg4 days ago
White rose placing on a victim's name inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, remembering loss and remembrance.

Why the Names on the 9/11 Memorial Aren’t in Alphabetical Order

More than 1,200 family requests helped shape the memorial's 'meaningful adjacencies,' keeping loved ones, friends and colleagues together.

Maggie Ekberg6 days ago
Taylor Swift is seen on June 15, 2026 in New York City.

These Tiny Bugs Reminded a Scientist of Taylor Swift — Now She Has an Entire Genus Named After Her

The bugs sat in museum collections for decades before a lifelong Swiftie turned their blonde-and-red look into a scientific tribute.

Maggie Ekberg6 days ago
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Emily Austin attends the "Furies" Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 04, 2026 in Venice, Italy.

Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin Hits Venice Red Carpet at ‘Furies’ Premiere

Emily Compagno, Kayce Smith and Leah McCourt all landed on some version of the same verdict: ‘stunning.’

Maggie Ekberg9 days ago
Sophie Rain poses for a portrait on August 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Rain Says WNBA Drama Is ‘Probably Amped Up’ to Get Attention

The OnlyFans star agreed with Bill Maher’s ‘soap opera’ take and suggested the league’s drama may be helping fuel its growing popularity.

Maggie Ekberg9 days ago
Aubrey O'Day arrives at the launch of the DermKing Humanity Foundation on November 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Aubrey O’Day Claims Music Stars Made Her ‘Pay-for-Play’ Offers Worth Up to $150K

She says the unnamed artists made the offers during her rise in music, including one who allegedly promised a label deal and feature.

Maggie Ekberg13 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka talks to the media after defeating Polina Iatcenko in the second round on Day 4 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2026 in New York City.

Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Was Absolutely Not Having This Question

The World No. 1 pushed back after a reporter described her pre-tournament week as 'lots of parties and fun.'

Maggie Ekberg14 days ago
WBC Welterweight World Champion Ryan Garcia in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Intuit Dome on July 27, 2026 in Inglewood, California. | Zuffa fighter Conor Benn in attendance at WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Garcia Doubles Down on Conor Benn ‘Amateur’ Dig From Emily Austin Interview

WBC champ Ryan Garcia told sports commentator Emily Austin months ago that Conor Benn still fought 'like an amateur.' Now the two are finally headed for the ring.

Maggie Ekberg14 days ago
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The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 6. Episode BP080 -- Pictured: Julia Stiles.

Julia Stiles’ ‘DWTS’ Reveal Sparks ‘Cheating’ Jokes for the Most 2001 Reason

The actress’ new ballroom gig has fans convinced Sara Johnson’s Juilliard acceptance letter should count as prior dance experience.

Maggie Ekberg15 days ago
Kesha performs during BST Hyde Park 2026 at Hyde Park on July 10, 2026 in London, England.

Kesha Strips Down for First-Ever Lingerie Campaign as a ‘Free Woman’

The pop star’s latest act of independence involves red lace, a megaphone and a whole lot of confidence.

Maggie Ekberg19 days ago
Actors Ted Shackelford and Donna Mills attend the Party For Donna Mills' Beauty Video "Donna Mills The Eyes Have It" on September 11, 1986 at Le Dome Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Donna Mills Says Her ‘Knots Landing’ Chemistry With Ted Shackelford Didn’t End at ‘Cut’

Four decades later, the 'Knots Landing' legend is spilling on what made those steamy Gary-and-Abby scenes work — and why her co-star came out on top in the kissing department.

Maggie Ekberg22 days ago
Green Velvet performs on stage during Festival X on December 4, 2022 in Perth, Australia.

Green Velvet Is Bringing Three Decades of Chicago House to the Las Vegas Strip

The man behind 'Flash' and 'La La Land' is trading Chicago for golden hour as one of Vegas’ newest nightlife spots hands him the rooftop.

Maggie Ekberg23 days ago
Mike Tyson attends the "We2Matter" annual fundraiser gala at the Taglyan Complex on August 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Tyson Serves Up Floyd Mayweather Fight Update at Sugar Factory: ‘I Believe It’s Still On’

Protein Sliders were on the menu at Sugar Factory, but the 60-year-old still had Mayweather on the brain as he offered a fresh update on their delayed fight.

Maggie Ekberg23 days ago
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Jake Paul’s MVP Taps Broadcaster Emily Austin for Historic TikTok Fight

Jake Paul’s MVP Taps Sports Broadcaster Emily Austin for Historic TikTok Fight

Eighteen fight trips a year means Austin knows her way around fight week. This one came with TikTok history, Serrano’s 50th win and a fresh seat inside Jake Paul’s growing boxing machine.

Maggie Ekberg25 days ago
Ryan Garcia

How Ryan Garcia Became One of Boxing’s Most Viral Streamers

Ryan Garcia has leaned into streaming on Kick as he prepares to face Conor Benn on September 12.

Maggie Ekberg33 days ago
LL Cool J

Musician Who Worked With LL Cool J Brings Hip-Hop to a Traditional Industry

After nearly 15 years chasing music, Brian Desind applied the lessons of hip-hop, streetwear and sneaker culture to a business few expected them to reach.

Maggie Ekberg34 days ago

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